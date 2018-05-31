Sharing is caring! Facebook

Marvel’s Black Panther had many awesome performances, but Letitia Wright’s cocky Shuri, sister of T’Challa and technical wizard, stole nearly all of her scenes. Even though her part in Infinity War wasn’t huge, she was still able to shine and flex her brains in front of Bruce Banner. Now that the future of Wakanda and the rest of the universe has been changed, Shuri might have to step up and rule. When asked about that possibility, Letitia Wright said that she will if she has to and also talked about the pressures of becoming an official Disney Princess.

Letitia Wright appeared at the MCM Comic Con in London over the weekend where she was asked about the possibility of having to stand in for Chadwick Boseman in Avengers 4. She’s prepared to step up and wear the Black Panther suit, but says so only in reference to the comics in order to not spoil anything. She said, “To be comic book accurate, yes.” That’s an understandably vague answer, while being pretty exciting as well.

The details are being kept under wraps for the upcoming Avengers 4, but in the Black Panther comics, Shuri does step up to be wear the suit. Additionally, she has prepared for the moment for her entire life, which is humorously alluded to in Ryan Coogler’s movie when T’Challa asks for challengers to the throne and Shuri raises her hand before complaining about the ceremonies taking too long. It’s a funny gag in the film, but Shuri could very well end up as Black Panther in Avengers 4, if only for a little while, if the movie follows that storyline from the comics.

Letitia Wright just recently learned that she’s officially a Disney Princess and wasn’t sure if she was ready for the pressure of being a role model. However, her initial trepidation soon dissipated as she figured it was way more fun than anything. She said, “I was like, what’s this Disney Princess pressure? Do I have to be perfect?” Now she realizes that it’s a great role to have. She explains.

“Then I realized that everyone’s just so geeked about having a different kind of female character in the Marvel universe and the Disney universe. And there’s going to be much, much more, I’m not the only Disney Princess to come to the surface and claim that title.”

After all is said and done, Letitia Wright reveals that she is honored to be a Disney Princess. She adds that it’s even cooler because there are action figures of her that are different from the Disney Princess norm. She says.

“I’m so honored, seriously. I grew up on Disney movies and grew up with the Disney Princesses and they didn’t really look like me. But now, you can go buy action figures and say this is a Disney Princess… right on!”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is quickly redefining the Disney Princess role with strong superhero women and Shuri is a big part of that, along with Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and many more. You can read what else Letitia Wright had to say about taking over the throne and the pressures of being a Disney Princess at Deadline.

