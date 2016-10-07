Should the Black community trust the police?

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By: Darwin Campbell

HOUSTON – With both Police and Community activists and organizers at odds, dug in and divided on how to deal with increasing police killings and brutality against African-Americans, State Sen John Whitmire is taking the lead in an effort he hopes will help be the ice breaker that thaws the now chilled relations between the two.

“You can’t solve things if people don’t talk to each other,” Whitmire said. “Someone needed to step forward because what we see happening now needs to change. It won’t solve all the problems, but it is a start and might prevent someone else from being killed. Without something to change the current mindset, we are all in for a long string of more tragedies.”



Senator Whitmire chairs the Texas Senate Committee on Criminal Justice.

He plans to introduce a bill requiring the State Board of Education to develop a curriculum for 9th-graders, with the goal of reducing current and future confrontations between citizens and officers. He hopes his efforts will be the start of a process that reduce the friction, improves communications and helps give way to better relations between police officers and communities.

Under the new proposal, the bill calls for the State Board of Education to adopt rules to include in the required curriculum for students in ninth grade instructions regarding “the duties and responsibilities of police officers”; and “the proper way to interact with police officers.”

The Sad Truth

So far in 2016, 838 Americans have been shot and killed by police, according to The Guardian.

Of those, 203 are Black and 194 were Black males who have lost their lives at the hands of police shootings. Of those 15 were from Texas, with the last such reported fatal shooting occurred on September 5, 2016 in Ennis, Texas.

According to reports, Moses Ruben, 36, was stopped by police for allegedly driving 59mph in a 35mph zone. During the traffic stop, police said they realized that Ruben had an invalid license and warrants out for his arrest. Ruben allegedly refused to get out of his car and allegedly rammed two patrol vehicles before officers opened fire, according to authorities. The shooting remains under investigation.

Whitmire said his goal is to prevent future tragedies like that and like the death of Sandra Bland, a black woman who was found dead in a Waller County jail cell in 2015 after being pulled over for a traffic violation.



“You are not going to win an argument with law enforcement. Its a bad idea,” he said. “Citizens, students and police officers need to be aware of what their responsibilities are and everyone needs to do what is proper and know what to do so things won’t end in tragedy.”

In developing his proposal, Whitmire drew input from a variety of groups including Department of Public Safety (DPS), Austin Police Department, several African-American pastors and Dr. James Douglas, president of the Houston chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

“If you get pulled over and you think you are going to be treated differently by police prepare for it,” he said. “This will help teach them how to react and then be able to (survive) the process to file a complaint.”



Education Prevents Tragedy and Helps You Live to Fight Another Day

Some members of Black Lives Matter oppose the idea and believe that Whitmire is catering to police and setting up more Black youth to be killed – a charge Whitmire disagrees with and explains why.

“The origin of this comes from me listening to common sense, parents and pastors and community leaders who said we can do a better job of helping our young people know what is expected of them when they are pulled over and letting them know what their rights are and how to file complaints about violations,” he said. “What we are currently witnessing is when they confront the officers on the street, it escalates into a tragedy. These challenges to police officers should not be done on the streets by confronting the officers there. There are places to take it too – parents, pastors, representatives and community leaders who can help file complaints and launch investigations into incidents.”

Whitmire said to improve the image of police in the community, many departments should reexamine the mission and adjust it to focus on being more protective and caring and with not as much “enforcement”.

Hold Police To Stricter Standards; Better “Street” Training

“We are going to hold the police accountable,” he said. “They are going to have to take de-escalation training and work on better practices than what they currently use when dealing with citizens.”

Whitmire also said his actions help shed light on a number of issues that need to be examined and policies changed involving the way police handle citizens during traffic stops, the need for policies that require de-escalation training and improved communication skills for use in volatile situations and a look at possibly redefining what constitutes a traffic stop.

Some examples to support his point include considering ending practices that involve pulling people over for really minor harmless violations like a tail light or turn signal out or lane change issues that often draw the attention of police in neighborhoods and communities.

“Is it really worth the encounter with a citizen, who works hard everyday and tries to go on down the road living their life, only to have something minor like that stop them and have it happen to impact it?” he said. “Law enforcement serves it public best and builds trust when the major focus is care, concern and more on safety of citizens.”

He also believes that better use of body cameras – dash cams will make everyone safer and help balance accountability on both sides.

“Frustration, increased heart rhythms and Adrenalin and blood pressures going up all happen in the minds of drivers and officers when people are pulled over,” he said. “That is why we need to instruct people on how to perform in those situations on both sides.”

On teaching curriculum in schools, Whitmire is not mandating a heavier workload on teachers in the classroom, but a new way to incorporate and stimulate the teaching of civics in the class room that brings it into real world and current events settings.

Some of his suggestions including bringing speakers into the classroom like attorneys, law enforcement, community leaders, elected officials and mentors who can share vital information with students that will help them not only lean how to prevent the issues with police, but also help them share what is learned with parent at home.

“We can’t make all citizens take the course, but we can begin here and do something good and positive starting in the 9th grade,” he said.

He also said teachers could also do some doing role play and question and answer with law enforcement visits to classrooms.

Some of the complaints could lead to internal investigations that could either mean disciplinary action or firing.

“People need to know about what their rights are and the best process to complain when there is an issues,” he said. “It is very impressionable to tell them to comply with officer involved and if he is rude or misbehaves, contact an official, pastor or parents so that it can be investigated.”

Whitmire said he is aware that most are good police officers, but some departments are peppered with a few bad ones that have hurt the image of policing.

He is calling on police chiefs, mayors and city councils reevaluate polices ensure better recruit screening procedures prior to hiring, enhanced sensitivity training for police recruits and more community briefings by officials on site in communities to help rebuild good relationships with the community.

Doing Something Better Than Doing Nothing

“We cant keep doing the same things we been doing over and over.” Whitmire said. “We are all hungry for a solution and it helps healing when you have transparency and you holds officers accountable.”

Some positive to come from his work is several police departments and DPS are in the process of adding contact phone numbers and e-mail addresses on tickets for citizens to make complaints when they feel officers are rude or steps out of bounds

“My goal is to find solutions to our problems,” he said. “This did not happen overnight and will not be fixed overnight.”

AARP Releases “10 Basic Rules of Survival When

Stopped by Police” – as posted on PBS.org.

Here’s a synopsis that we could share with our loved ones:

1. Be polite and respectful. Police officers need to feel that they are in a nonthreatening environment.

2. Stay calm and remain in control. You may be scared and even think your rights are being violated. But just relax. Watch your words, body language and emotions.

3. Do not, under any circumstances, get into an argument with the police. If the officer is out of line, you can file a complaint later.

4. Keep your hands in plain sight and make sure the police can see your hands at all times. Make no aggressive motions.

5. Avoid physical contact with police. Don’t even brush against an officer.

6. Don’t run from a police officer even if you feel afraid.

7. Don’t resist arrest even when you know you are innocent.

8. Always remember that anything you say or do can be used against you in a court of law.

9. Make no statements about the incident until you are with your parents, guardian or lawyer.

10. Remember, your goal is to get home safely. If your rights are being violated, you will have the right to file a complaint or take corrective actions later.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews