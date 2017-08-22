Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – From roaming the streets scavenging for food as a teenager, battling with homelessness and coping with abandonment; Sergeant Lamont Perkins has evolved into an accomplished and decorated law enforcement officer and entrepreneur. His story yields a journey complete with life’s uncertain obstacles and challenges. However, through a praying heart, determined mind and pure volition, he was able to persevere through the struggle. Today, he lives a life serving and protecting the general public and instructing and educating others in the art of survival and defense.

Originally from Galveston Island, Perkins’ family relocated throughout several towns (Arcola, Fresno and Angleton, TX) before situating in Houston. During his adolescent years, poverty soared within his family and his parents were no longer able to provide for their three sons. At the age of 13, he and his brothers were left to fend for themselves on the streets of Houston. For nearly three years, he would sleep in abandoned buildings, sorting through dumpsters for his next meal. Eventually, he was blessed to move with his grandmother, where he graduated from Clements High School in Sugarland.

Upon completing high school, Perkins initiated a career as an armed security officer. For seven years, he worked throughout the Greater Houston area, until he decided that he wanted to do something other than security. Previously he had been falsely arrested, so that in part motivated him to go into law enforcement. He explained that he knew how, “the system” would throw a person away without giving them a fair chance. Therefore, he wanted to make a difference in the lives’ of others. At that time, he began seeking out avenues to enter into law enforcement. Initially, he received little success in his efforts. He was allowed into the Law Enforcement Academy through certification of the state; yet the state attorney refused him entry. Though he was nervous, none of his failed attempts hindered him from pursuing his goal.

Over time, he was able to successfully complete his prerequisites for law enforcement. Pursuant, he eventually obtained patrolman, SWAT and undercover officer certifications, amidst other authoritative roles. Simultaneously, he earned an Associate degree in Police Administration and Corrections from Alvin Community College. He later attained a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University.

Today, Perkins professional portfolio is exemplary with combined service of having served eight years in the military; 16 years of law enforcement experience consistent with: investigating, patrolling, and working undercover, on the SWAT team and Deputy Sheriff. In past, he has taught Criminal Justice at a technical college. As a criminal justice instructor, he taught introduction to Criminal Justice, Criminology/Victimology, Forensic Science, Survey of Corrections, Criminal Investigations, Community Policing, Survey of Criminal Justice, Texas Penal Code and Security Management.

Sgt. Perkins has the following current entitlements: Police Sergeant, United States Army Veteran Infantry – Houston (Sergeant), Texas Master Peace Officer, registered sex offender investigator. Furthermore, he is a licensed instructor in these areas: Military, Texas LTC/CHL, NRA Firearms, Law Enforcement Firearms, ALERRT Active Shooter, Law Enforcement Academy and In-Service Law Enforcement. Sgt. Perkins licensures under the Texas Board of Private Security are: Continuing Education, Level III Classroom, Level III Firearm’s Instructor and Security Consultant. His affiliations with associations include: Texas Tactical Police Officer Association, Texas Concealed Handgun Association, Texas Municipal Police Officer Association, National African-American Gun Association and Wounded Warrior Project Organization.

In June, 2016 Perkins established GUNNS’ Training Academy and Services, LLC. His goal in developing the academy was to, “give back knowledge by Teaching, Informing and Educating (TIE) students about weapon training.” Courses offered at the academy consist of: license to carry concealed handguns, private license to carry concealed handguns, basic pistol shooting, private basic pistol shooting/license to carry, ASP baton training, off-duty police officer and basic shotgun and rifle training. Tentatively, he will be extending the company to include a Security Academy. He is also pursuing a Master’s degree from Prairie View A&M University.

Throughout his life, Sgt. Perkins has found that the “street-life”, was one of his biggest teachers and inspirations. While most children were enjoying youthful activities, he was occupied becoming a man, prematurely. He said, “I learned a lot at the age of 13, being on the streets by myself… I had to find myself early and it forced me to rely heavily on the Lord.” He continued, “I couldn’t be the average 13-year-old; but those things were motivation for me.” “Although painful, it was the reality that I had to deal with every single day; but, it forced me to be where I needed to be in life,” he added. To this day, he has never blamed nor talked down on his parents for their inability to provide for the family. Nonetheless, he says he had his late grandmother, some good uncles and cousins who were assets in his life. He also acknowledged his brothers who helped took care of him in the streets and shielded him from some of the perils associated with the “street-life”.

When asked of advice to the African-American community, Sgt. Perkins shared the following. “Despite the elements around you or what society may do to you; remember where there’s a will, there’s a way. We all have gifts from God and no matter what, stay on His pathway and all that smoke is going to clear. Take your wounds and lick them. Tie up your boot straps and keep kicking.” He proceeded on to state, “Maybe you can’t become your initial intent, or something that you want to become; but, you can become something other than that. You just got to get a foot in the door. So I tell people… Whatever your goals in life are, just keep pushing yourself. Whatever God has for you, you will have it. Just take those wounds and learn from them and teach others. Be an example and a leader.”

Gunn’s Training Academy Services, LLC is located at 340 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 165D, 77060. Hours of operations are Monday thru Saturday from 8:00am to 4:00pm. For more information or details regarding services contact (832) 827-3509; email gunnstrainingacademy@gmail.com or visit the website at www.Gunnstrainingacademy.com

By: Rebecca S. Jones

