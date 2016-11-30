Serious Sounds Etc. 25 Years of Entrepreneurship

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – Some people live a lifetime sorting through various careers and are still unable to attain the perfect match to satisfy their fulfillment. On the contrary Marketta R. Rodriguez, owner of Serious Sounds Etc., has not. On December 14, 1991, she set out on a mission that nestled both her hobby and career in unison. Twenty-five years later, she is in the process of celebrating her stint of success operating as a Black business owner in the same community she was raised in.

Marketta Rodriguez is a native Houstonian of South Park. Her parents Joseph and Grace Rodriguez reared her and her brother Joseph Nathaniel, as devout Catholics at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Her passion for music developed at an early age. As a child, every Saturday morning she and her brother were required to do chores. While doing so, her mother always turned on the stereo for background music. During those days, there was no specific classification for genres of music aired, back then it was a sea of different tunes and melodies. Lou Rawls’, You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine could be heard one minute and Dolly Parton’s, I Will Always Love You, the next. Another facet of her life that added to this passion came when he mother sent her for piano lessons at the age of six. From this experience she began playing the piano and performing in various recitals and competitions, until she discovered a love for sports. Though she briefly traded her music book for basketball, volleyball and track, she never forgot her first love.

Rodriguez attended, St. Peter the Apostle Middle School and graduated high school from St. Agnes Academy. Afterwards, she enrolled at the University of Texas. Initially, she began her studies as a Computer Science Business major but soon found herself, “bored” within the first semester. She decided to transition to the Liberal Arts department because it sparked her interest. Ultimately, she earned a degree in Sociology, with a minor in Philosophy.

Formation of Serious Sounds Etc.

Once she’d completed her studies, she returned home with employment awaiting her. Previously, she’d secured a job with Exxon downtown. She was living in Third Ward at the time and vividly recalls visiting her mother on a Saturday morning to do chores. In doing so, she heard a record on the radio that she wanted. After finishing up, she went up the block to the local record store she grew up frequenting. Much to her chagrin, things had taken a drastic shift since her stretch in college. Though the local record store was still stationed there, everything but records was being sold. Once she scoped out the scenery, she immediately got in her car and went to her mother’s to inquire of where she could get a record from. Her mother didn’t have any answers because all of the record stores they’d known were closed down. After phoning a friend, she found that the only choices for her were between the Sound Warehouse in Meyerland and Sound Waves on Main (Downtown). Filled with fury, she got in her car and drove to Meyerland to purchase this record that she just had to have. She shared that even though she made the trip she was mad the entire drive. She remembered wondering, “Why do I have to leave my neighborhood to give my money to White folks and I want to buy a Black record?” However, she was side-tracked when the Holy Spirit spoke to her and said, “You mad??? Well then do something about it!”

With merely one degree, a fervent love for music, a good job but no capital, an unction from the Holy Ghost and a mountain of determination; she made up her mind in that instant to, “do something about it”! She brought all of her normal activities to a swift halt and submerged herself in researching avenues to launch a music store. From countless hours in the library to visiting record stores across the city, she remained dedicated to this newfound mission. Though she encountered opposition, it never detoured her from continuing on in her course. After going through this process for nearly a year, she finally placed and received her first shipment of music from UPS (25 albums, 50 CD’s and 100 cassettes). While picking up her supplies, she was questioned by a worker in regards to her plans. She explained her intent to the gentleman and he proceeded to ask her the whereabouts of the store that she was pursuing. After telling him, he said, “Man…. They are going to rob you blind on that corner!” At the tender age of 25, she still recalls receiving that type of response from various individuals. Nevertheless she insists that, it was more of an incentive and ignited an internal fire to make her work even harder.

During our interview I asked about the derivative of the name, Serious Sounds Etc. She explained that she had a childhood friend who owned a car stereo installation service at the time. The name of his shop was Serious Sound. After talking to her friend, Pat she had an ingenious idea. Rodriguez told him, “Once they install the stereos, they are going to want music. So I should call my shop, Serious Sounds Etc, because I’ll have the etcetera!” This concept proved to be a good idea, in addition to being one that suits her personality. Because to know Rodriguez is to know that she is definitely Serious about Sounds! Unfortunately, her friend closed his shop some years later, but the name lives on…

When she first opened, she was still working at Exxon. Exxon did not necessarily approve of employees pursuing their own businesses’. So she would work early in the morning and maneuver her schedule to accommodate operating her shop from noon until close. She continued on in this fashion for about a year, when she realized that the business was suffering because she could not commit her undivided attention. Stepping out on faith, she decided to totally trust God and leave Exxon and completely provide all of her attention to Serious Sounds. That was January of 1993. It was a decision to this day, she does not regret. For what started out as a simple hobby, evolved into a 25-year mile mark in the historical, South Park. Rodriguez found that once she was able to dedicate her total participation, things quickly picked up for her. In places like California and New York, where the music decisions are made, she was then able to become a major player in retail.

Struggles as a Black female entrepreneur

As one would assume, operating as a genuine 100% Black-owned business owner has definitely had its fair share of ups and downs. Firstly during that time, of all the independent retailers across the country less than ten percent of them were women. The average retailer in the music industry then, was usually a Black male around 60-years of age. Therefore, Rodriguez identified this element as being “intimidating”. Though it was a challenge, she could not let that discourage her goal. She knew at the age of 25, that she was equipped with fresh and new ideas. Initially, when attending conferences and other arenas for independent retailers, she would sit quiet. As time progressed on, she knew that she had to voice her ideas, concerns and opinions for the sake of her customers. Upon doing so, and finally being accepted she noticed the impact that it placed on continual growth of Serious Sounds.

In most cases, in order to be an integral ornament in the music industry; it is nearly a necessity to be a part of the nightlife and scenery. Deals are often made after hours amongst constituents of the culture. Be that as it may, Rodriguez never had a desire to mix and mingle because it was not her style or personality. Undoubtedly, this made her struggle even the more difficult. She said, “I always had to fight for whatever deals I got because I wasn’t at the table when they were handing them out.” “There were times that I beat myself up, thinking that I could have at least played the part; but that just wasn’t who God wanted me to be.” As a result, she feels that she has been rewarded for maintaining her integrity because, many of her counterparts from back then are no longer in business.

Over time, other challenges would arise when criminals would break into her store. To this day, she remembers the very first heartbreak that she experienced in reference to these violations. Rodriguez said, “When I walked in and saw everything that I’d worked for vandalized it broke my heart.” She continued, “But I remember telling my mother, I know that I can’t keep them from coming in, but I can protect myself and make sure that my insurance stays paid.” “If they want to make sure that I’m down, they are going to have to knock me down so hard that I can’t get back up,” she added. Her mother encouraged her and instructed her to always keep that attitude. Since that time, the store has been broken into an additional six times or more but she has recuperated each time. During Hurricane Ike, when residents were without power for weeks; criminals took the time to invade the store everyday for nearly a week. The effects were so devastating that she boarded the store up. She also put up a sign stating, “Hurricane Ike didn’t take us out the neighbors did!”

Although it was a difficult time for her as a business owner she is grateful that God still provided for her and she was able to regroup.

To this day, Rodriguez has successfully operated as a business owner and has never applied for a single bank loan. She said, “I always say… I never had a bank loan, just a bank of believers.” “Whether it was my mom, dad, godfather or friends – if things ever got rough I could always ask them and they had faith in me to know that I would pay them back,” she added. Operating as a business owner can be difficult enough alone. Therefore, having the appropriate revenue to ensure that the daily operations are functional can create an additional burden if things are not in place. Nonetheless, Rodriguez has been able to overcome this obstacle by the grace of God and with her bank of believers.

Accomplishment of a 25-Year Commitment

While being stationed in the heart of South Park for over two decades has had its disappointments at times, Rodriguez admits that she wouldn’t take nothing for her journey. She has been privileged to be in a position to make a difference in the community and she is proud of that effort. Recently, she had a lifelong customer inform her that her son would be coming home. Of all the places in Houston that he could ask about, he asked his mother about Serious Sounds. In times past, Rodriguez had implemented a program for students, A’s + B’s = CD’s. She would give students money for A’s and B’s. Once they’d bring their report cards in she would subtract the money they earned from their report card off of the CD of their choice. Additionally, she would give out posters, t-shirts, caps or other items that she had available to children that visited the store. Apparently it left an impression on this 30-year-old and he never forgot about Serious Sounds.

On another occasion she was in Wal Mart, when she spotted a young man wearing a Serious Sounds’ jacket. She approached him and realized that he was a college student, who’d started a rap group. His mother was awarded the jacket for her outstanding support as a loyal customer. He had taken claim to the jacket and was sporting it. Rodriguez shared that this was a memory that touched her, because it gave her a feeling of having made an impact within the community.

The most gratifying thing to her of all that she has accomplished is bottled in the fact that she has been able to thrive as a Black business owner within the community for 25 years. “The main thing is the fact that I did it! With Black businesses, we are held to a different standard – the economics of things is just so different now” Rodriguez said. She continued, “Seeing or feeling like I did make a difference in the community, when a lot of other Black businesses abandoned it gives me a feeling of accomplishment.” “I opened in 91 and it wasn’t a lot of Black businesses on this side then – it was mainly Asian and Pakistani businesses opening then, but nobody that looked like us,” she added.

Lasting Impressions

Throughout the years, Rodriguez has had the opportunity to meet scores of people from all walks of life. Amongst them, she regards three people as having been influential in her life. Terri Rossi former Music Editor for Billboard Magazine, who later became the Vice President of Black music, was an inspirational character for her. Rodriguez became familiar with Rossi’s work while in college. After launching Serious Sounds years later, she met Rossi. She said, “She inspired me because she was a Black-White woman, amongst all those Black and White men – doing her thing and she was unapologetic and helped wherever she could.” The late Michael Terry also proved to be a mentor in Rodriguez’s life. He worked for Capitol Records and was a part of her region. He took a special liking to her and the store. Hence, he would always remember and include her in the industry’s national game plan; as far as his reach would allow and she appreciated him for it. Gil Bultron was a local business owner of a record store, (Budget Soul) that she remembers from childhood. He later moved to Missouri City and opened a store, Gil’s Records and Tapes. Nevertheless, she referred to him as being, “very helpful”. Although he was her counterpart, he was always willing to talk to her if she ever had any issues.

Being committed to selling the sounds that Houstonians love to hear has privileged Rodriguez to debut the works of tons of infamous singers. When asked if she would care to elaborate on being in the presence of such greats, she spoke of two artists in particular. “The very first artist that I ever met was Nancy Wilson. She had a record coming out and was performing at Rockefeller on Washington (Concert spot back in the day). The record company invited me to go to the show. After being invited backstage by the rep, I was in total amazement to be in the company of someone who was selling out venues everywhere. Initially, I tensed up once I saw Nancy and she noticed and walked over to introduce herself. She was the first person that I’d met as a music store owner and it set the tone for me. I felt that if she could be gracious and non-arrogant then that’s what the business is about.” This memory has always left an impression. Since then she has encountered those that she has even had to put out of her store for being disrespectful, whose names will remain anonymous.

Rodriguez appreciates her customers and acknowledges that if it were not for them, she would not have thrived for 25 years as a business owner. She also briefly mentioned one of her latest artists who came to Serious Sounds for a signing, Kirk Franklin. She explained that he was so gracious to her and her customers, an attribute that she highly respects. “I hate when artists come through and it’s all about them – No, it’s about those people standing in line” Rodriguez exclaimed.

On December 18, Serious Sounds will be hosting its 25th Anniversary Celebration and Christmas Party at Warehouse Live. Warehouse Live is located at 813 St. Emanuel St., 77003. In recognition of this momentous occasion, invited guests and legendary DJ’s Def Jam Blaster and DJ Aggravated; also known as the Hollywood Boys, will be providing the music. VIP tickets are limited and may be purchased directly from Serious Sounds located at 6364 Martin Luther King Blvd. Ste. B 1., 77021; to contact the store call (713) 738-8273. Tickets may also be purchased at Warehouse Live’s box office and online at WarehouseLive.com. African-American News & Issues commends Marketta Rodriguez on her accomplishment and salutes her for offering 25 years of service to the community!

