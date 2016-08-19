In a recent issue of the African-American News&Issues paper, I submitted an article about how the efforts of a woman named Tameka Mottley were nearly brought to an abrupt halt, due to the actions of a property manager named Cheryl Foster.

In short – From an empty apartment unit, Tameka was feeding the hungry children from her low-income apartment complex. She also used the unit as a place for the children to read books, watch movies, and avoid crime or mischief.

Essentially, Miss Mottley had converted the empty apartment unit into a safe haven and make-shift community center.

Then, when a new property manager (Cheryl Foster) arrived, she shut the love-based operation down within her first two weeks of being employed there.

Mottley then shared her dilemma with the public by way of the media.

Thus, when the lights, cameras, interviewers, and community activists arrived, Cheryl Foster told them that her sole reason for stopping the unofficial “youth services center” was due to her personal concerns about health and safety.

“I’ve been here two weeks and it wasn’t done the proper way to begin with,” said the new Apartment Manager, Cheryl Foster. “…We’re gonna work with her (Tameka Mottley) though.” At least that’s what Foster said while there were lights, cameras, and activists present.

But, it was what happened next that caused me to write this article.

When the media representatives left and when the community activist moved on to the next call of duty, it appears that Cheryl Foster’s fangs, claws, and true character came out.

An anonymous resident shared the following information about Cheryl Foster’s alleged actions: “That lady is giving everybody a hard time. If we speak up or if we have kids who are a part of the lunch program, she is going through our files and looking for stuff so she can kick us out. And, she’s feeding the kids around here molded food and rotten fruit. Some of the lil’ kids done got sick from the stuff she’s feedin’em. She don’t care, because she’s not doing it from the heart like Tameka was… Matter of fact, she told Tameka that she can’t even help with feeding the children. She told Tameka that she can only watch from the sideline… She just wanna hurt her… Really – She just wanna hurt all of us.”

And from that information, the title of this article was born.

Rotten fruit: it’s what Cheryl Foster is said to have been giving to the children of Copper Tree Apartments in place of “wholesome” fruit.

Furthermore, it’s my personal opinion that “rotten fruit” is what Cheryl Foster and many people like her are yielding to society as a whole.

If allowed, I’d like to share two definitions with you: 1) Rotten – good for nothing… bad… suffering from decay. 2) Wholesome – good… healthy… nourishing.

That said – Both, literally and metaphorically, you can tell a tree by the fruit it bears. If I claim to be a fig tree, but all you see is apples, then you’ll know that I’m either a liar or a misguided fool. And, even if a fruit (or a person) is shiny and firm on the outside, it wouldn’t matter at all if they’re hollowed out (decayed) and rotted to the core. It all stems from the initial seeds that were planted. Of course, the soil, growth climate (environment), and the roots are important factors as well.

Clearly, I could break the subject down further, but rather than getting too deep, I’ll guide myself into more shallow waters and simply make a plea to Black women specifically:

Sisters – stop causing grief for other sisters. Stop assassinating each other’s characters. Stop destroying each other’s opportunities. Stop threatening one another’s livelihood. Stop being evil, self-serving, cold-blooded backstabbers. Stop putting your foot on the neck of another sister who’s struggling and striving to improve her circumstances. Stop knocking each other down. Stop pulling each other down. Stop keeping each other down.

Stop the toxic “nigger-lady” mentality and by all means, stop giving rotten fruit to your own kind!

By Shelondra Peavy (281) 217-6579

