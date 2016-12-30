Rising Star: Christian Zerangue

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Darwin Campbell

HOUSTON – While in Third Grade, Christian Zerangue dreamed of being an NASA astronaut and traveling to Mars and possibly other places across the galaxy.

However, one day while sitting in class at Bethune Academy, he read an article that changed the course of his life. He learned in an article that the future for astronauts was in limbo because the government cut NASA’s budget leaving future space travel uncertain and the need for astronauts uncertain with no guarantees.

The Dream

At 11 years old, Christian decided to pour his love and passion into another masterful art – Acting.

Since that time, the now 15-year old’s actor’s career is taking off and he has goals and plans to go where others fear to tread and explore bold new frontiers where few men dare to trek.

“Being an astronaut was my dream job,” he said. “When it appeared that might not be possible, I decided to look within myself and I discovered my love for acting.”

It was that self discovery that led him to step out, get and agent, train and pursue every avenue possible to break through the tough Hollywood entertainment ceilings and get to the Oscar “promised land” someday.

Big Break

So far his work has landed him numerous television appearances in local advertising commercials, short films and shows, but his latest and biggest accomplishment to date is a very valued role in the movie, Exit to Freedom – A Docmovie of the Real Life Story of Randy Harden.

It is the story of Randy Harden story, a flirty teenage boy, who has a story to tell. He discovers his identity through an exit sign, not before many twist in learning the truth about his identity. Exit to Freedom is the documentary story about Harden, who after six times in incarceration, was hopeless and lost; but had a praying mother and family to combat the demons in his life. It is a provocative story that will allow you to experience his story, his way.

Zerangue played the role of young Randy Harden and focused on using all his impressive life skills and talents he garnered in life and training on the character and acted in a breakthrough performance in the movie.

The Beginning

“I started out getting out there and doing interviews and doing the small jobs to build up my resume and increase my exposure,” he said. “I focused on doing what it took to demonstrate my talents and worked hard to achieve the “right stuff” and have the right “look” to get the early jobs.”

His quest for success has taken him as far as Los Angeles, where he attended the International Modeling and Talent in 2011.

During those sessions, Zerangue did a series of monologues, cold (acting) reads, improvisations and runway walks to show his skills and demonstrate his talent potential.

While there, he won 2nd runner up for the most wanted male talent in his age group. He also picked up awards as Runaway winner, Improvisation Winner, Theatrical Headshot Winner.

Those efforts landed him notoriety to the point that over 100 agents from New York, LA and other parts of the world expressed interest in him and offered call backs.

It was from those auditions that interest in him blossomed into jobs. Some of the jobs include his first modeling job with Academy Sports and Outdoors to work in commercials with Academy Sports, Dell Computers, Conn’s, Children’s Hospital, HotWeb Commercials, short films and appearances on Date Wars. He also has done successful modeling for Academy Sports and Outdoors and Macy’s Disney Radio Fashions Show.

He is currently with and represented by the Neal Hamil Agency in Houston.

Zerangue particularly thrives playing and modeling roles that involve funny and humorous characters, but also has developed his ability to play more serious characters requiring more emotions, facial expression and tongue-twisting talk.

He also said a key to acting success is to be involved in doing good in the community.

“It is important to build that resume in and out of school,” he said. “Doing right and making positive impacts in the community demonstrates the kind of leadership and character that directors and producers look for.”

Motivation

While many African-American youth his age have tied their fortunes to sports like basketball or football, Zerangue sees the values of combining his knowledge of history, education and love for acting to drive his success.

“I am focused on pursuing my dream first,” he said. “My opportunity is now. Allowing distractions would be the death of my dream.”

He said keeping grades high and beating the odds of bullying and peer pressure are all possible because of a strong support system and an inner desire to shut out the “crowd noise” and naysayers.

Zerangue talks about living and building his life and philosophy around using Aesop’s story of the “Ant and the Grasshopper” – where he lives like the ant.

The “ant” in the proverb represented the power of insight, hard work and planning.

The fable describes how a hungry grasshopper begs for food from the working ant. When winter came the grasshopper was refused food because he failed to work and plan for the winter.

The situation sums up moral lessons about the virtues of hard work and planning for the future

“I believe in working now,” he said. “Play, girls and fun can wait till later. The most important thing is to stay focused, do what it takes, work hard on your goals and let nothing stop you – not even the little stuff.”

Zerangue also noted that he is motivated by his parents, siblings and wants to carve out a life for his family that will help ease life’s challenges.

He also credits them for feeding his appetite for acting with the support, positive talk and family bonding in the household.

“I want to make it and be successful for them,” he said. “It means the world to me to be able to help my mom. She is a great “mom-manager”.”

He said one of the greatest deterrent to youth success are social media propaganda and the failure to focus on the values of education to life.

“My generation gets distracted too easily and it causes a lot of wasted time and lost abilities,” he said. “Many are very talented, but are not able to reach their full potentials because of living for right now instead of having a dream and vision for the future.”

He said the distractions of the present, trivial things, shallow talking and propaganda often leads to bad decision making in youth.

He loves history and believes that more of the younger generation should come to know the value of history – especially African-American history.

“Knowing our history prevents us making the same mistakes and repeating the same negative cycles in life,” he said. “Following propaganda is a threat to the safety and security of all in society because it is the great inhibitor to real facts, real talk, real progress and real change.”

Zerangue added that knowing true history and facts makes our people stronger, more focused and more united.

Message to Youth

Zerangue said he wants to an example to other young people and a person who encourages fellow youth to recognize and reach their full potential at every level.

“No one know you better than yourself,” he said. “Be true to yourself, set some positive goals, make some positive decisions and do what it takes and the sky is the limit to achievement.”

He also encourages more youth to get involved in plays, drama and theater programs in the community, church and schools.

“You never know where the adventures will take you,” he said. “The rewards are great and wonderful.”

What’s Next

The next official showing of Exit to Freedom will be in Houston at 5 pm. on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at City Centre Studio Movie Grill.

As for Zerangue, he is currently focused on completing his education at Victory Early College High School where he is on track to graduate and earn his Associates Degree.

However, he is readying himself for pilot season in the industry.

Each summer, the major American broadcast television networks including ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX and NBC receive about 500 brief pitches for new shows from writers and producers.

According to Hollywood records. that Fall, each network requests scripts for about 70 pitches and, the following January, orders about 20 pilot episodes.

Actors come to Los Angeles from within the area or elsewhere in the United States and around the world to audition for them. By Spring, actors are cast and production crews assembled to produce the pilots.

Summer is the busiest time because casting can be a lengthy and very competitive process, according to Zerangue.

His next step is to focus on completing his education but also readying himself for pilot season because it opens the door for more jobs as the new television season approaches.

He also hopes to polish and work on developing and improving his dialects, pronunciations and accents that open the way for more roles in movies and television.

“I have something to work for and look forward too,” he said. “I am happy for the opportunity to get more experience and further my craft.”

When asked about the original astronaut dream, Zerangue jokingly replied. “I suppose I can get an acting job that allows me to play and pretend to be that astronaut.”

