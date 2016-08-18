Right On, Mayor Turner!

After decades of “having their way”, the Houston Housing Authority and other affiliated “powers that be” were shocked about a critically wise decision made by the honorable Mayor, Sylvester Turner.

The City of Houston’s website listed the following (verbatim):

Mayor Sylvester Turner does not plan to present the Houston Housing Authority’s (HHA) proposed project for 2640 Fountainview to City Council for consideration. HHA had requested Council consideration of a Resolution of No Objection, which is required to obtain federal funding provided through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

“After careful review of the costs and other concerns, I am asking HHA to look for an alternative location for this project that is still in City Council District G in what we refer to as a high opportunity area with access to good public services, quality schools, and thriving businesses ,” said Mayor Turner. “I also want the Authority to begin a conversation with private apartment owners about making more units available to our public housing clients so that those who rely on the federal government’s voucher program are not limited to living in certain geographical areas. I look forward to working with HHA to accomplish the important mission of providing for fair housing and quality affordable homes in safe neighborhoods near great schools throughout all of Houston.”

HHA had proposed to build a 233-unit apartment complex on property it owns near its administrative headquarters on Fountainview. 23 of the apartments were to be set aside for extremely low-income tenants and the remaining 210 units would have been reserved for a mix of workforce and market rate housing. The price per unit was approximately $240,000, which included a $6 million developer’s fee to HHA.

According to HHA’s website, the proposed unit overview described an extravagant four story podium-style apartment building comprised of 24 studio units, 132 one bedroom units, and 77 two bedroom units.

70% of the units would have been available to families with incomes not to exceed 60% of the Houston Area Median Income (AMI). These are generally households making between $25,000 and $41,500 annually. HHA’s website listed these examples of jobs in this salary range: Medical Assistants, Firefighters, Teaching Assistants, and Administrative Assistants.

20% of the units were scheduled to be available at a market rate. HHA anticipated residents in these units to earn between $41,500 and $55,000 per year. Some examples of jobs in this salary range were Social Workers, School Teachers, etc.

Finally – 10% of the units would have been available to families whose income is 30% AMI or less. Generally, these families earn less than $25,000 per year. Sample jobs in this salary range include Janitors, Restaurant Workers, Maintenance Workers, Retail Store Clerks, etc.

Interestingly, judging from the numbers (accommodations yielded for only 10% “poor folk”), HHA had found a strategic way to meet certain funding requirements while making sure that they don’t saturate the upscale area with impoverished people. The fact is – the entire deal would have primarily benefited rich folk, as usual.

Mayor Turner was quoted, saying “Repeatedly, people use the argument of helping the poor to advance the interests of others who are interested in profiting.”

Ain’t that the truth?!!

Right now, a handful of Houston’s “good rich folk” are puffed up and pissed off because they assumed that Mayor Turner’s genuine smiles and friendly nature would ensure a bunch of green lights, thumbs up, and thoughtless “yeses”.

Apparently, they were looking forward to having a Black mayor who’s a cow-tying, steppin’, fetchin’, brown-nosin’, tap-dancin’ “rasin in the sun”. But, that’s hardly the case.

God-given wisdom is obviously not something that they were expecting from Mayor Turner.

On the flipped side of the coin, I couldn’t be more proud of our Mayor and the way he’s handling himself in the top seat of our nation’s 4th largest city. So – I’m pressing my pen to the pad and offering high regards to a wonderfully worthy leader; the honorable Mayor, Sylvester Turner.

Right on, Mayor Turner!

