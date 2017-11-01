Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson released the following statement after Reverend Michael Waters, founding pastor of Joy Tabernacle African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church from Dallas, TX, opened prayer on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol. Reverend Waters was accompanied by his family, friends, and church members:

“It was an honor to host Reverend Michael Waters and his family today at the U.S. Capitol,” said Congresswoman Johnson. “Rev. Waters is a true community servant and man of God that continues to help everyone. Earlier in the year he served at my annual Prayer Breakfast and has been a notable friend of the community. He continues to be a strong and respected leader with his powerful words and commitment to helping others.”

“Additionally, I am proud of the efforts made by his wife, Mrs. Yulise Waters, in co-founding the Second Chance Community Improvement Program Court. Their program equips men ages 18-30 with skills to succeed in the world upon re-entry by providing mental health services, career development, and basic life skills training. It was a reminder that we cannot give up on the men and women who are imprisoned and the ones who have a second chance at life. I look forward to working with him and his church, Joy Tabernacle A.M.E., in the near future by uplifting those in our communities with resources, education and awareness.”

More images available

Comments

comments