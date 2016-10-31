Rep. Thompson Hosts Ride to the Polls- A GOTV Parade

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Northeast Houston, TX – How does an American citizen get economic justice, civil rights enforced, environmental justice, voting rights protection, equal rights for women, police reform, social security benefits protection, health insurance coverage, better education for youth, voting acts restored, rights to ex-offenders, end to voter purging, and gutted key provisions of the voting rights act restored? The short answer is – Vote, Vote and Vote!

In conjunction with “Riding for a Cause”, a partnership between several Houston-based trail riding groups and motorcycling clubs, Rep Senfronia Thompson hosted a Get Out to Vote (GOTV) Parade called “Ride to the Polls”.

“I was pleased to host this year’s “Riding for a Cause” initiative to get Northeast Houston out to the polls,” said Rep. Thompson.

On the last Sunday of early voting, energized voters committed to getting their community to the polls, mounted horses, wagons and motorcycles to get Northeast Houston residents excited about voting. The parade started at Homestead Road at Bretshire and ended at polling site, the Northeast Multi-service Center.

This is the second year Carrie Phillips-Sloan of Off the Chain trail riding club organized “Riding for a Cause” GOTV Parade.

“The ballot is our voice and this year’s election is too important for our community to not let their voices be heard,” said event organizer, Carrie Phillips-Sloan of Off the Chain trail riding club. “I’m pleased with the response and grateful for Rep. Thompson’s support.”

Participants and partners included, trail riding clubs: Off the Chain (OTC), Class A, Texas Best, H-town Rackin and Riders, Homestead Hard Hitters, One Way and Get Money; United Bikers; Stop the Violence and The Honey Brown Hope Foundation.

“Roping Them In-GOTV Parade is designed not only to get people to the voting poll, but also to motivate every voter to take somebody to the poll with them,” stated Rep. Thompson. “Our goal was to motivate people to vote because their lives and the lives of their love one really, really depend on it.”

About Rep. Thompson

Rep Senfronia Thompson is the representative of Texas’ House District 141, first elected in 1973. Thompson has served longer in the Texas Legislature than any other woman or African American in Texas history. Thompson has authored and passed more than 200 Texas laws, including Texas´ first alimony law, the James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Act, laws prohibiting racial profiling, the Durable Power of Attorney Act, the Uniform Interstate Family Support Act, the Sexual Assault Program Fund, the

Model School Records Flagging Act, the Uniform Child Custody & Jurisdiction Enforcement Act and legislation that allows food stamp assistance for those convicted of drug offense and ex-offenders to rent property.

