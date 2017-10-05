Sharing is caring! Facebook

On Monday, October 2, 2017, Representative Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) sent a letter to Texas House Speaker Joe Straus (R-San Antonio) calling for him to set an interim charge for the House Committee on Elections to examine the mail-in ballot voting process and recommend ways to overhaul the system to make it less susceptible to fraud in a way that does not disenfranchise voters.

“Mail-in ballot voter fraud is a real and deplorable practice that must be stopped. The eleventh hour ‘fix’ by Republicans during the special session did nothing to fix the problem. We need to study this issue over the interim and pass a comprehensive, bipartisan reform during the 86th Texas Legislature,” Johnson stated.

Representative Johnson also called on Speaker Straus to set an interim charge for the House Committee on Redistricting to explore alternatives to legislative redistricting.

“The House Redistricting Committee has yet to meet once since being impaneled, despite receiving a full committee budget at the taxpayers’ expense. Speaker Straus should call on the House Redistricting Committee to meet during the interim and finally have an intelligent, bipartisan discussion on redistricting, especially considering the current case before the United States Supreme Court,” Johnson stated.

Representative Johnson additionally requested interim charges relating to improving early childhood education, increasing the state’s investment in historically underutilized businesses, examining ways the state can better plan for climate change, exploring ways to combat predatory lending, increasing transparency in policing, and removing barriers to employment for ex-offenders

