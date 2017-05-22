Sharing is caring! Facebook

Austin, Texas- Rep. Harold V. Dutton, Jr. (D-Houston) added legislation to name a portion of U.S. Highway 59 between State Highway 288 and Interstate H-610 as the El Franco Lee Memorial Highway. Rep. Dutton stated that “Commissioner Lee, a Fifth Ward native, graduate of Phillis Wheatley High School and TSU, was my best friend and mentor. El Franco cared about his community and spent his entire life working to change the negative conditions faced daily by the residents of Houston.” El Franco Lee began his political career in 1979 when he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives where he served for five years. In 1985, he was the first African American elected as a Harris County Commissioner. El Franco’ untimely passing on January 3, 2016, created a void in the Houston community and Rep. Dutton stated, “I am honored to join the Texas Legislature in designating a portion of Highway 59 as the El Franco Lee Memorial Highway.”

