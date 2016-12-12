Rep. Coleman on Renaming of Dowling Street to Emancipation Avenue

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – Today the Houston City Council approved changing the name of Dowling Street to Emancipation Avenue. Rep. Garnet Coleman (D-147) started a push to rename Dowling Street to Emancipation Avenue over a year ago, and today is the culmination of his and many others efforts to have the street that is at the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward and leads people to Emancipation Park be properly named. Rep. Garnet Coleman released the following statement applauding the Council’s decision to change the name of the street to Emancipation Avenue:

“I want to thank Mayor Turner and the Houston City Council’s for renaming Dowling Street to Emancipation Avenue. Emancipation Avenue is the perfect name for the street because it aligns with other streets that lead Houstonians to the city’s major parks ─ such as Hermann Park with Hermann Drive and Memorial Park with Memorial Drive. ”

“Dowling Street which was originally named East Broadway but, was changed to offend the Black community who lived in the surrounding area by naming the street after Confederate Army Commander Dick Dowling. Renaming the street is righting one of the many wrongs of the past.”

