People all over the world have been celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. There have been many different conversations about King and the civil rights movement, and it just leaves me asking the question, “What would Dr. King think of our current society, the plight of the African American race, and our youth?”

In today’s society, some believe that we have made it and that Dr. King would be satisfied with our progression in the world. As a nation, I think we have come a long way in some aspects, especially with the 2008 presidential election that elected our first African American president. Even though that was a very historical and exciting moment for our nation and the African American race, I can’t help but think about the current state of our society with our new president, and the issues we have had as far as racism and division are concerned.

I think this past election has truly shown us that we can take several steps in the right direction only to get knocked back down. Dr. King stood for love, peace, and equality. Hatred is what he tried to drown out of our society. I think we have lost that vision that he had as a nation. We have lost compassion for others. It seems that everyone is about themselves and love and unity seems too uncommon. As a nation, we have come far, but if we are not careful, history will repeat itself again. In some ways, it already has.

For the plight of the African American people. I don’t think that King would be satisfied. During the civil rights movement, Blacks only had each other to lean on in order to make it through. It was the harsh conditions that they endured that brought them together and kept them together. They sung together, worked together, cried together, suffered together, and had the backs of one another. In today’s society, there is not only racism and division in our nation, but within the African American race as well. For whatever reasons, it’s hard for Blacks to come together and work together. I can’t say this for all, but from what I’ve witnessed in my life thus far, there is jealousy, hatred, Black on Black crime and so much more. The African American race has been through a lot, and once we truly realize that we are better together, then the plight of our people will continue to rise. Just think about this, Dr. King wouldn’t have accomplished all that he did without the support of his people ready to wither through the storm. Why can’t we do the same?

On another note, as an educator, I am always talking with my students about historical and current events. I believe it’s important for them to talk about these events to express themselves as well as staying informed on what’s going on around them. They need to know about events and people like Dr. King so they won’t think that things have always been the way they are today. As we discussed the life and legacy of Dr. King, they had some intriguing things to say that resonated with me. They discussed that they appreciated and respected what Dr. King did, however, they feel as if the civil rights movement and those events that occurred doesn’t affect them because they didn’t live through it. But if our youth will truly study our history and be informed about the past, they will see that they are living through some of the same events that took place back then. I feel as if our youth are blinded by things that shouldn’t be relevant to our society. Now I will say that some of our youth are standing up for what they believe in and speaking out about things that aren’t right in our society, but we need more of that.

In addition, it takes a lot of people to support a movement and it takes consistency in order to make changes. Dr. King and his people didn’t march one time. He didn’t just recite one speech.

It takes long days, months, or even years to make change.

We can’t give up on our youth, but we need to continue to educate them about the past, present, and discuss with them the future. I didn’t live through the civil rights movement, but I have parents, and had grandparents who were able to share their stories about the state of our nation during that time. I am always interested in learning about the past because it helps me understand where we are today.

I am not pleased with our nation, and I am not sure what it will take to turn things around. What I do know is that I don’t want to go backwards and Dr. King wouldn’t want that either. As I close, I leave you with this quote.

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

