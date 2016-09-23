Religion Profile: Pastor Robert Bean

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – Robert Bean is the youngest of four children born unto, Johnny and Mildred Bean in the small community of Call. Call is a cozy little segment which sits only a few miles outside of Kirbyville, Texas. Before Young Robert reached the age of two, his father passed away. His mother gracefully raised him, his siblings and several other grandchildren. Being nurtured in the loving, spiritual and family-oriented community of Call; Robert was privileged to have the influence and support of positive men in the surrounding area which “stepped up to the plate” to assist his mother with rearing him. He was also birthed into a Christian atmosphere, and that asset was one that later proved to be a very beneficial one to him. Throughout his childhood he remained a member of St. Paul Methodist Episcopal Church in Call. In 1989, he graduated from Kirbyville High School in the top percentile of his class. After graduating, he relocated to Houston. There he enrolled into the San Jacinto Junior College where he earned an Associate’s degree. He later attended the College of Biblical Studies and Houston Community College. At the age of 23, Bean received a call to preach the Gospel of Christ. He accepted that call and was licensed into the ministry at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Houston’s Third Ward, under the leadership of Pastor Kenneth G. Campbell. In 2002, he reunited with the faith that he was birthed into and joined Miles Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. During this time, he was licensed again as a Christian Methodist Episcopal minister. He was later ordained as an Elder. Some years later, he was elevated to a higher plateau within the body of Christ and called to serve as Pastor at the Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Tadmore. He labored there for eight and a half years. Afterwards, he served as the Shepherd of Mt. Zion Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for two years. Today, he faithfully serves as the Overseer of Phillips Temple Church in one of Houston’s oldest historical settlements, Acres Homes. While Pastor Bean has only been at Phillips Temple for three years, the church has accomplished a great deal within this short span. Under his administration the church sanctuary has been enhanced, the building has been refurnished and they have upgraded the sound system. Tentatively, the church family is in the process of modifying the parking lot to create more space for attendees, guests and prospective members. The church’s vision statement declares that, “Phillips Temple Church is a family church that edifies the kingdom of God through our worship of the Creator, our work in the community and our witness and vision.” Being a fairly new leader in the Acres Homes community, Pastor Bean has a desire to meet and network with other Christian leaders in the area. He said during our interview that he is anticipating, “sharing in the work of ministry and building some combinations of Bible Study and Sunday School sessions, so that neighboring churches can work together to educate in the word of God and build a passion for Christ through the fellowship of the believers.” However, he is not limiting himself to pastors and leaders alone. He said, “You don’t just have to be preachers… because we all have a responsibility to share the good news of Christ. Licensed preacher or not, Christ has given us all the commission to share the good news.” “So we just want to build a fellowship with other believers so that we can reach the unchurched as well as encourage all of those who are in the faith,” he said. When asked of any advice to our Black community, Pastor Bean shared the following. “My best advice is to seek after God, surrender our lives to Him, learn his word, learn his will, which ultimately reveals his ways.” He continued, “Then not only should we seek and surrender, we should find a place to serve. We need a place to serve out and share in the work and there is so much work to be done.” Pastor Robert Bean expounded on the, “fruit of his ministry” as it relates to the future of the church. He is heavily moved by educating the youth within the body of Christ. He revealed that Phillips Temple is compiled with several youth at the church. Accordingly, he believes in the potential of the youth and as such is attempting to tap into that potential by, “exercising faith through worship, works and witnessing.” Additionally, he is being proactive in his desire to educate through usage of his own personal resources and gift. Some years ago while he was attending college, he constructed a research paper which developed into a ministry within itself. This ministry evolved into one that strives to reach out to the youth in reference to the decisions that they make. “We make decisions based on the influence of the word of God or either by the world,” he said. Therefore, in this initiative that he has begun, he tackles various elements of sin by means of a PowerPoint presentation that has developed throughout the years. This design was engineered to enlighten the youth of the community in regards to sins that are committed by way of omission or ignorance. Pastor Bean presented an example of one of his targets during our interview. He dissected one sin that many youth have become engulfed with simply by means of following trends. Within his presentations, tattoos are one of the elements that he covers because of the misconception that has been so easily welcomed by mainstream media. Pastor Bean strongly feels that, in influential arenas such as the sports, music and entertainment industries’; the youth of the community are being sent the wrong message in correlation with defacing their bodies. He expressed, “Sometimes they do it in such a way that it disqualifies them from opportunities that may arise in their future.” “And then they are disqualified because they have done something, because of the influence of the media rather than choosing to keep their bodies pure as encouraged by the Bible,” he added. Thus, in his exhibit he renders a deep history of the origin of tattooing. In his presentation, he informs that tattoos were originated out of a history of rebellion and captivity which dates back to over 5,000 years. Ultimately Pastor Bean stated, “The fruit of my ministry is being able to make an impact on young people, to the point to where I know that there are some who have rejected some of the influences of the media and the world to keep their lives pure; as it pertains to them growing and maturing in being men and women of God.” Pastor Bean is happily married to his wife Marla, and together they have two children, Brandon and As’hton Bean as well as eight grandchildren. Phillips Temple is located at 7108 West Montgomery, 77088.

