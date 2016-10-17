Religion Profile – Pastor Byron L. Williams Rising Star Christian Center Church

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HUMBLE – Byron L. Williams, son of Dorothy and the late Foster Williams has emerged into one of Houston’s most dynamic and powerful spiritual giants. He was raised in the heart of Fifth Ward and was nurtured into the body of Christ from a young age. Byron attended, Dogan Elementary, E. O. Smith Middle School and Charles H. Milby High School. At the tender age of 17, he accepted his call to minister the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was licensed and ordained into the ministry by the late great Dr. O.C. Johnson, Sr. at Lyons Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.

Not long after graduating high school and embracing his call to minister, he enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1992. He served there for ten years. During his tenure, he was fortuned to reside in various places including: San Antonio, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia, to list a few. Though he left home, he refused to leave his God. Hence, while in the military he served as Youth Pastor at: Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi; Antioch Baptist Church in Goldsboro, North Carolina and New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church (Dr. Allen) in San Antonio.

In 1998, he was called to a higher plaeau in the ministry. Thus, he became the Pastor of the Greater Rising Star Baptist Church in Nixon, Texas. He labored there until August of 2003. Not long afterwards, he relocated back to Houston. However, he could not deny the voice of God telling him that there was yet, more work to be done. Upon meeting with his present Bishop, Dr. I.V. Hilliard about launching a ministry; he was spiritually led by God to establish the Rising Star Christian Center Church (The Star Church).

Pastor Byron, as he is affectionately called, wanted to create a worship experience designed to build, teach and empower believers. He felt the need to share with others that, “no matter where you come from and where you are in life, God has a plan and purpose and can meet you where you are.” “You can rebound and recover, and He can restore renew and allow you to fulfill your God-given destiny,” he said.

Pastor Byron is regarded by his members as being, “A respected spiritual leader, who has a strong love for building people of direction and is known for his uncanny ability to break the Word of God down to its simplest form, so that even the youngest child gains insight.” In addition to delivering the unadulterated, uncompromising word of God, he is a gifted recording artist.

Pastor Byron fervently stands on the scripture which states, “This Book of the Law shall not depart out of your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, that you may observe and do according to all that is written in it. For then you shall make your way prosperous, and then you shall deal wisely and have good success” Joshua 1:8 AMP. During our interview, when I asked Pastor Byron what does he consider to be the, “fruit of his ministry”? He replied with the following, “I have always had a passion for young people, because I started out as a young man in the ministry at the age of 17.” “I stayed in youth ministry forever and I know that countless of young people’s lives as been touched through the ministry that God has entrusted to me,” he said.

When asked of any advice that he would like to extend to the Black community. Pastor Byron said that, “It’s important that we stay educated and aware of what’s going on when it comes to social issues. It is also important that we get out and exercise our right to vote.

If we really want to make a difference and want things to change then we must understand that every vote does count.”

About the Rising Star Christian Center Church

Since its inception the Star Church has initiated several effective ministries. Following is a snippet of details from each one of them. Step by Step is a Mentoring Ministry which encourages spiritual growth through friendship. It is for women of all ages. This ministry gives women the platform to, “invest in the lives of each other through encouragement, guidance, listening, laughing and loving. The goal is to form strong and lasting relationships that are a source of support, growth and strength.” Mighty Men of Valor is another ornament of the ministry which is inclusive for Men. It is, “the active pursuit of men in order to connect them to God, His Word and other men for the purpose of building integrity, identity and influence.” Ladies of Favor is the Women’s Ministry that was, “designed to meet the unique needs of women of all ages to strengthen their relationship with God through in-depth bible studies, spiritual friendships and mentoring.”

The STAR (Striving to Achieve Righteousness) Youth Ministry is comprised of the Sons of Promise and the Daughters of Destiny. The Sons of Promise is a ministry that is committed to engaging, “boys and young men in systematic bible studies, age-appropriate fellowship and activities that respond to their spiritual needs and recognize their spiritual gifts for ministry.” While the Daughters of Destiny is was developed to, “address the needs of girls and young ladies, to bring them into a closer relationship with God and each other by providing age-appropriate fellowship, activities and tools to explore, expand and build their faith.” In regards to these various ministries, Pastor Byron said, “Our objective is to deal with the whole man and to teach people how to live a successful life based on biblical principles.”

Collectively, these ministries along with the potent, anointed and sound doctrine delivered by Pastor Byron L. Williams, forms the Rising Star Christian Center Church. The Star Church subscribes to a slogan which states, “Changing Lives through Faith!” According to the church’s mission statement they strive to: empower, equip and exalt through the word of God. Through this method the church has become a, “thriving, growing and living ministry, where lives are changed and the power of God is constantly being released.” Pastor Byron admonishes all under the sound of his voice to, “change and get away from the normal routine of religion and begin to focus on building a relevant and real relationship with Christ.”

Throughout the years, Pastor Byron and The Star Church have been very active in giving back to the community. Last year in August, the church sponsored a 5K Unity Walk Run in Missouri City. In November of last year, the church was able to feed 60 families within the community with Thanksgiving dinners. This year, the church family is anticipating on doubling their efforts from last year. To donate towards this cause, contact Minister Karstena Bowie at (281) 804-3639. The Star Church will host its’ Day of Thanksgiving Program on November 20, and are inviting the general public to attend.

The Star Church encourages any individual seeking a church home to visit and worship with them. The church is dedicated to offering: “fellowship, discipleship, ministry and evangelism opportunities to help the community of faith focus on God, receive teaching and instruction to mature in Christ, discover and utilize gifts and talents in a way that honors God and blesses other people, as well as share the good news.”

The Rising Star Christian Center Church is located at 18150 McKay Drive Humble, 77338. Worship commences every week on Sunday at 10:45am. For more information or details regarding upcoming events contact (832) 865-3431 or visit the church website at www.Blwministries.org. The church has also has an interactive app available in the Play Store and on iTunes for Android and iPhone users, enter BLW Ministries.

