Quenishea Blackmon and D’Raijaye Davis escorted to the mini prom by

Vintage Carriage Company.

Each year, Reece Academy PTO sponsors a Kindergarten Dance.

This year’s theme was Candyland. The boys and the girls get dressed up and attend the dance with a parents or a guardian. The entire cafeteria was decorated with balloons and candycanes while teachers served “tea” to the graduating class.

The 2017 graduating class can be seen in the above photo arriving at Reece Academy, Aldine Magnet School, Acres Home

