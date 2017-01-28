Reece Academy, Aldine ISD Celebrates Lunar New Year

The Year of the Rooster

Reece Academy Magnet School – Acres Home Community – continues it’s celebration of cultures as Reece’s Fine Arts department honors multiculturalism.

On January 26, 2017, students showcase their talents for Chinese New Year (Lunar New Year).

Neighborhood vendors were on hand to answer any questions or seek assistance. Vendors included IntraCare North Hospital, Bella Dental, Phoenix House, Lone Star College, Harris County Public Health, etc.

Reece Academy Magnet is a “School of Choice.”

