R&B Star  Jaye Valentine Launches Pandora Station Bringing Unique Sound to 250 Million Music Lovers Nationwide 

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

R&B Artist Jaye Valentine Launches Pandora Station Bringing Unique Sound to 250 Million Music Lovers Nationwide International Recording Artist Residing in Houston, Texas Available for New Bookings, Stage, Screen and Endorsements.

HOUSTON, Texas – Fresh on the heels of a performance-packed summer, Jaye Valentine is announcing the launch of her own Pandora internet radio station. Valentine’s move to Pandora, one of the world’s most popular personalized radio platforms,puts her music at the fingertips of more than 250 million music lovers in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

The station features new music from Valentine’s much-celebrated EP, “SPECTRUM,” including fan favorites This Night Only and Alter Ego. Also featured on the station are selections from other artists whose albums exemplify Valentine’s musical style, which according to Pandora isis characterized by modern R&B stylings, electronica influences, a subtle use of vocal harmony, groove based composition and melodic phrasing.

“I’m ecstatic for the launch of my Pandora station and for the opportunity for new and old fans to enjoy my music in rotation with other chart-topping artists that I admire, respect and enjoy,” said Valentine. “The digital music revolution continues to usher in a wealth of opportunities for artists to gain new fans and listeners from across the globe, and I’m eager for even more opportunities to share my music with the world.”

While Valentine’s Pandora station and other opportunities have greatly increased her online reach and influence this year, she’s continued to dominate offline and on stage with several high profile performances in top markets across the country. Last month, Valentine was a featured performer during Macy’s Rip the Runway, one of the biggest fashion shows in the southeast. The event took place during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta and was hosted by Empire’s V. Bozeman.

Valentine’s tour schedule also recently included a performance at the Houston Jerk Festival, one of the country’s largest Caribbean-themed events, and she had the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at Destiny Empowerment Seminar 2016, enjoying top billing alongside some of the nation’s most accomplished and celebrated leaders in business and entertainment.

To listen to Jaye Valentine’s newly launched Pandora station and follow the artist on the platform, visit www.pandora.com or download the app. For more information about the artist and inquiries regarding bookings, endorsements and other elite opportunities, visit www.thejayevalentine.com or contact Velma Trayham, founder of ThinkZILLA Consulting at 888-509-1145 or

velma@itsthinkzilla.com.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews