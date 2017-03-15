Sharing is caring! Facebook

Los Angeles, CA – Eleven-time Grammy nominee, Charlie Wilson, revealed his In It To Win It album cover and announced more dates for his In It To Win It national arena tour which will kick off on February 8, 2017 in Norfolk, VA. Tickets for newly added tour dates are available for pre-sale January 12 and go on sale January 13. The tour, In It To Win It, is also the title of Wilson’s new album which is slated for release on February 17, 2017 and features musical guests Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Robin Thicke, Lalah Hathaway, T.I. and more. The first single from the album, “I’m Blessed” featuring T.I. is available now. Click here to listen.

“I am excited about my new single, ‘I’m Blessed,’ because it says exactly where I am in my life, blessed to still be making music that people want to hear” states Charlie Wilson. “2016 has been a tough year for so many people around the world and I am proud to release a song that reminds us that we can all find some blessings in our lives. Having T.I. add his flavor to the song and share who he is and how his journey is filled with blessings is an added bonus.”

Every ticket purchased online for the In It To Win It Tour comes with one physical copy of the

In It To Win It album! Customers will receive a redemption email from Ticketmaster shortly after their purchase with instructions on how to secure their copy of the CD. Any album redemption submitted before the album release date will be received by the customer on the official album release date.

For information on presale tickets, VIP packages or to purchase tickets visit www.charliewilsonmusic.com.

“I am excited about being on the road with my friends Grammy-Award winner, Fantasia, and four time Grammy-Award nominee, Johnny Gill” stated Wilson. “As usual, folks should come prepared for a party. I am looking forward to performing my new single, “I’m Blessed” together with some music from my new album and my classic hits.”

In 2015 Wilson completed a critically-acclaimed, sold-out arena tour, Forever Charlie, which was the top winter tour of 2015. “Charlie Wilson leads the pack of touring artists on the weekly Hot Tours roundup reported from his winter trek in support of the album, Forever Charlie, released in January.” (Billboard, March 19, 2015.)

Also joining Charlie on their first national U.S. tour is P Music Group’s pop music duo, Solero who have over 8 million views on their YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/SoleroTV. Their first single “Green Light” from their debut EP is scheduled for release February 2017. Check them out at www.solerobrothers.com.

“2017 is going to be an epic year for Charlie Wilson. In addition to his upcoming arena tour, we have a great new album that includes some of today’s top musical artists,” stated Michael Paran, Wilson’s manager and CEO of P Music Group. “The new album represents some of the best music Charlie has recorded in his career thus far. He has a very diverse fan base and there is something on this album for everyone.”

Charlie Wilson has received numerous awards during his critically-acclaimed career including eleven Grammy nominations and a 2013 BET Lifetime Achievement Award which included performances by Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Stevie Wonder, Jamie Foxx and India Arie.

About AEG Live

AEG Live is one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Live operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 16 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney; produce or support over 25 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; and owns, manages or books more than 60 clubs and theaters. AEG Live presents more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Live, Goldenvoice, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information visit www.aeglive.com.

IN IT TO WIN IT – TOUR DATES

Date City Venue



Feb. 8 Norfolk, VA Constant Convocation Center

Feb. 10 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Feb. 11 Buffalo, NY Key Bank Center

Feb. 12 Washington, DC Verizon Center

Feb. 14 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loan Arena

Feb. 17 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

Feb. 18 Columbus, OH Nationwide Center

Feb. 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 20 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Feb. 24 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 25 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb. 26 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena

Mar. 2 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Mar. 3 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Mar. 4 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Mar. 5 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Mar. 8 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

Mar. 10 Las Vegas, NV Grand Garden Arena

Mar. 11 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Mar. 16 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Mar. 17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Mar. 18 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Mar. 19 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre

Mar. 23 Tampa, FL USF Sun Dome

Mar. 24 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena

Mar. 25 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

# # #

