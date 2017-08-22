Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Nearly fifty years ago, one of the greatest Civil Rights leaders of our time was assassinated. Prior to the late Dr. Martin Luther King’s death, he maintained and preached about his dream of African-Americans simply being granted the right to be treated as equals. He envisioned a world where his children and our children could live in colorblind nation; he foresaw a place where African-Americans would be judged by the content of our character. With a hopeful heart, he once said, “I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality… I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.”

Although Dr. King dreamed of a brighter day and while African-Americans have overcome in some ways, the truth is that we have yet to truly overcome the vices of racism in this country. Racist hatred in these United States runs deep! The constant slurs, insinuations, strife and tensions that exist amongst those who do not look like us remain so subtle that they are often overlooked and are just a norm within society.

In an era where some mis-educated people believed we Africans living in America had arrived, the truth revealed itself worldwide. The racial attitude that has plagued this nation since its inception, fervently surfaced in the face of former President Barack Obama. To that regard, racist hatred was so deep when President Obama was first elected that he was subjected to blatant disrespect by the Head of the Senate Republicans, Mitch McConnell. McConnell had no problem with showing that he had no intention of cooperating with President Obama, from day one. He also imposed his racist mentality on the rest of the party. With complete disregard for the executive power that the former President had, he assured that he would see to it that President Obama would not be re-elected to a second term.

It does not matter that the first recorded Black POTUS has left an impeccable mark in history, contrary to what many others believed he would have. During the time that President Obama took office the country was falling off the fiscal cliff, the global economic system was hanging in the balance and the nation was literally moments away from another Great Depression. These United States were in turmoil and total devastation and even with the Republican Party working against him in a power war; President Obama still managed to turn the nation around. However, these topics are rarely talked about and are swept under a rug as if it was some nightmare that the country never actually witnessed. Furthermore, President Obama’s administration ruled the nation with pride and dignity, even in the face of adversity. His family represented the United States very well everywhere that they went, whether it was individually or collectively. The man was a pure genius, but he is still hated simply because of the color of his skin. Again I state, “Racist Hatred Runs Deep”.

It is because African-American News&Issues is a publication that thrives off of highlighting current and historical realities affecting our communities, that I find it relevant for me to address issues such as these. We MUST Understand that racist attitudes and dispositions ran deep centuries ago and are still at work amongst us today. I urge our readers to take a look at our history and see what’s really being done here. We MUST Understand that wasn’t no Black man ever supposed to be elected to the level of presidency in many people eyes. So, it means nothing to people that don’t care for the color of his skin to wipe out the legacy and accomplishments that he left on record. In fact, to this day there is still a fight to ensure that a negative image of the former President is portrayed in the history books, despite all of the progress that he made during his tenure.

As if the constant rhetoric stirred up by current President Donald Trump, wasn’t enough in regards to the former President’s birth certificate; it seems as if his administration’s total agenda has been to focus on destroying the policies that President Obama put in place. Instead of Donald Trump trying to do something about the mess that he has created for himself, he chooses to offset his own issues. Throughout President Obama’s entire duration in office there were never any negative allegations regarding obstruction or any other type of malfeasance brought up against him. This is one factor alone that President Trump has already failed in, with just a little over half a year in office. Yet it seems as if it’s just the popular thing to do, to keep all eyes on the Black man.

Concluding I would just like to echo the words of Rev. Al Sharpton who said, “…discrimination and inequality still saturate our society in modern ways. Though, racism may be less blatant now in many cases, its existence is undeniable.” That’s all because as I stated, “Racist Hatred Runs Deep!”

Comments

comments