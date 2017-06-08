Sharing is caring! Facebook

Event to be held at the following time, date, and location:

Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM (CDT)

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 West Montgomery Road

Houston, TX 77091

It’s that time again! The NAACP Houston Branch’s Quarterly Conversational Series (QCS); Q2. Every Quarter the NAACP Houston Branch will gather various community leaders, politicians, activists and/or leaders or expertise in their respective fields to discuss current events and social justice issues.

Houston Branch Q2 – Dinner and Conversation will be “Let’s Talk Criminal Justice” – a conversation with

Art Acevedo (Houston Police Chief)

Ed Gonzalez (Harris County Sheriff)

Kim Ogg (Harris County DA)

Perrye Turner (FBI).

During this dinner discussion, we will be examining police brutality, citizen review, bail reform, processing, mental health training, and sentencing disparities. We want our community members to leave this event fed, full, and reassured!

If you are interested in getting certain questions answered, please submit them to QCS@naacphouston.org ASAP.

General Seating – $25

· Reserved Seating – $35

· Door tickets are $35 (non-reserve)

You can purchase tickets from Gwen or I by contacting us at Gwen0971@yahoo.com or LindaA0970@yahoo.com. A contact phone number for Gwen is (281) 499-0029.

Linda Johnson Gwen Saulsberry

NAACP Houston Branch NAACP Houston Branch

YES…. DINNER WILL BE SERVED AT 6:30 P.M.! RSVP TODAY!

