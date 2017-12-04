Sharing is caring! Facebook

PRAIRIE VIEW— The Prairie View A&M women’s basketball program has signed a senior standout from Waco, Texas, Ta’Naiya Norwood.

Norwood, a 6-1 forward, will be joining the women’s basketball team in the fall of 2018. The senior from Lavega High, is a long, athletic player with the ability to score. At Lavega, she has led her team to two championships.

“Ta’Naiya has great work ethic, and that’s something we want to continue to build here at Prairie View A&M,” said head women’s basketball coach Ravon Justice. “She does a great job of working hard on the floor and in the classroom, and those are the type of student-athletes that we want to come here. She’s long and athletic, and she’s going to be able to play multiple positions on the floor, especially around the rim with rebounding. This is something we are looking forward to. She has a great personality on and off the floor, she’s very positive and she fits right with our culture with what we are trying to build here.”

As a junior she averaged 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. In 92 games since her junior varsity year on the court, she has averaged 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

“Ta’Naiya will be a great asset,” Justice continued. “She knows how to get to the basketball. She has a good mid-range game, and overall she fits right in with what we are trying to accomplish here. She’s a little similar to La’Sha Haynes, but just not as strong as Sha is. Sha is a senior that has had years of strength and conditioning in college. Ta’Naiya is someone that has that ability and that’s what attracted us to her, because her and Sha have a similar game.”

