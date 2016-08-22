Prominent Ferguson Activist Darren Seals 29, Found Dead

Darren Seals, prominent Ferguson activist, self described according to his Twitter profile as a “Businessman, Revolutionary, Activist, Unapologetically BLACK, Afrikan in AmeriKKKa, Fighter, Leader,” was found fatally shot in a burning vehicle.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, at approximately 1:50 a.m. on September 6, its Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Bomb and Arson Unit were requested to assist the City of Riverview for a vehicle fire in the 9600 block of Diamond Drive. Police say their investigation revealed that Seals suffered a gunshot wound before the car was set on fire. The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide. The St. Louis County Police Department asks that the public contact them at (314) 615-5400 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.

