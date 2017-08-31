Sharing is caring! Facebook

Harris County Precinct One crews have been crisscrossing the Precinct assisting in evacuations, delivering supplies to shelters and working on other efforts as part of the long recovery from the historic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Staff members are working hard to restore Precinct One facilities – including parks as well as service and community centers – back to usable conditions.

“We are working to help people return to some semblance of normalcy during these extremely challenging times,” said Precinct One Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who has visited flooded areas and shelters throughout the Precinct. “People depend on us to provide them with real help as well as inspiration, and we are working hard to put the community back together.”

All Precinct One offices, facilities and parks are officially closed for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5. In the meantime, Precinct One employees will continue to work on recovery and relief efforts for area residents.

Chambers Washington, the Precinct’s Parks Superintendent, said crews on Thursday will start removing storm debris from neighborhood parks so residents can use them again for recreation. Most of the larger parks, including Deussen, Tom Bass, Adair and El Franco Lee – are inaccessible because of high water.

Tom Bass Community Center and the Learning Center at Challenger Seven Memorial Park flooded, and Precinct One staff are assessing the damage to those facilities. They will be repaired.

On Wednesday, Precinct One workers continued to use dump trucks to ferry residents in and out of neighborhoods that remain flooded, including Brunswick Lakes and Morningside Place subdivisions.

Deotis Gay, the Precinct’s Road and Bridge Department Superintendent, said the Precinct is in the storm recovery phase, which involves precinct-wide damage assessments of subdivisions, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in unincorporated areas.

During the unprecedented storm, Gay said, crews used dump and rollback trucks to assist the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and constables with evacuations along Clear Creek, Greens and Halls bayous.

“We evacuated people from Friendswood and the South Belt area in the south, Northline Terrace subdivision in the north and along Greens Bayou in the east,” Gay said.

On Monday, crews delivered supplies from the Red Cross to shelters. Tuesday night, workers also assisted the Army Reserve in transporting refrigerated food for evacuees to a Reserve’s facility at Interstate 45 and Rankin Road.

Precinct One residents in unincorporated areas can call the Precinct at 713-991-6881 for help evacuating, removing flood debris or to report road problems.

