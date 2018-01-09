Sharing is caring! Facebook

Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office is accepting applications for the first-ever Citizens Police Academy (CPA), a 12-week educational opportunity that gives participants a behind the scenes look at the many functions of a law enforcement agency.

The CPA is designed to help citizens of Precinct One better understand what a police officer encounters while on-duty, and the services the office provides. Participants attend class every Tuesday night from 7-10 p.m. and are exposed to several components of law enforcement including: Criminology and Police Science, Administration, Mental Health, Juvenile and Internet Crimes Against Children, Criminal Warrants and Vice, Dispatch, Patrol, Crime Scene Investigations, Civil Process and Building Security.

The inaugural class is January 30 – April 24, 2018. The application must be completed and submitted to the office, in person, as it requires notarization. Classes are held from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday nights at, 1302 Preston Street. The academy concludes with a graduation ceremony and dinner. Space is limited and a background check is required to enroll in CPA. Applications are available now online at www.pct1constable.net under the Sign Up tab.

For more information, contact Lt. Aaron W. Tyksinski at 713-222-4300 or email

Aaron.Tyksinski@cn1.hctx.net or Sgt. Ronnie Powell at 832-927-1542 or email

Ronnie.Powell@cn1.hctx.net.

