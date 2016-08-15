Power Recap S3E6 The Right Decision

By LaWanda Thomas of Wandaring Outloud Media

I knew it. I knew it. I KNEW IT!!!! I told you something was up with Dean, the security/body guard. I knew it. But before I say I told you so, let’s back up to Tommy sleeping in his car. (He must have been afraid that the #HollyIsDeadParty was still going strong). Ghost must have gone to that party because he was whistling while strolling down the street (almost skipping) when he came upon Tommy knocked out in the front seat of his car. Being the good, unselfish friend that he is, Ghost helped Tommy out of the car and into the loft/crime scene. Once inside, Ghost made coffee for Tommy and shielded him from the scene of Holly’s violent strangulation in an effort to keep him focused on the task at hand – killing Lobos. They discussed tactics (Tommy would be the inside man.), staying off the grid and alibis. Tommy would use Kate, his mom, as his alibi. Ghost would use Karen Basset. Unaware of whom Karen is, Tommy asked Ghost if he had a sidepiece on his sidepiece. Ghost let him know that Karen is an investor and would use his trip to her property as his cover for Angie. Tommy was concerned that Angie would get suspicious of Ghost disappearing the same night that Lobos’ transport was hijacked. Ghost said that Angie would believe him. Tommy (nor do we) didn’t believe that for one hot second.

There was a knock at the door and in walked Tasha. She was looking for Holly and wondering why she hadn’t returning any of her texts. Tasha was very surprised to find Ghost there. They told her that they worked out their differences. Tasha was very skeptical. Right off the bat, Tommy wanted to include Tasha in their plans but Ghost was initially against it. Tommy was adamant that they needed Tasha to make the plan work. It didn’t take much to convince Ghost and just like that, the three musketeers were back together planning their next caper.

Donald, Jerry, and Greg sat around Mike’s office discussing the logistics of the Lobos transfer. Mike suggested that they use a small, low-key transport so as not to raise any eyebrows. Greg was picked to run point on the operation. Angie walked in after the meeting. Greg mean-mugged her as he passed her on his way out. Angela and Mike discussed the transfer. Angie naively thought that transporting Lobos would be the end of their troubles. Ha!

At Truth, Dean found Ghost sitting in the upstairs lounge. To him, Ghost seemed amazingly calm after coming face to face with the Jamaican hit squad. Ghost assured him that he and Tariq were fine and censured Dean for disobeying his order to cease providing personal security for him. Dean pointed out, and rightly so, that had he not disobeyed the order, Ghost would be dead. Ghost told Dean not to disobey him again as Karen interrupted their tête-à-tête. Ghost, sticking to the plan, set up his alibi by moving up his scheduled tour of Karen’s hotel on the Hudson. She could see that he was serious about winning her business and agreed to adjust the timetable.

Later, Tommy and Ghost met at Tasha’s to finalize the plan. Tommy was drunk and Tasha continued to ask about Holly’s whereabouts. Tasha incorrectly assumed that Holly must have told Tommy that she was pregnant and that he didn’t handle it well. Ghost took in the unexpected discovery that Holly was with child but didn’t let on that he was hearing that information for the first time. He told her that Tommy didn’t want to talk about it. Ghost asked Tasha to look after Tommy while he went home to Angie. Tasha told Ghost that he was doing what he is always did- leave her with the mess.

Angela came home to find Ghost packing to spend the night at Karen’s hotel. Guessing that she wouldn’t accept the offer, he invited her to come with him. She declined because she had something going on at work. They ended up having sex on her kitchen table. (These two! It turns out that lying to each other’s faces is a POWERful aphrodisiac).

Ghost and Tasha rode up to Karen’s high-end hotel like bosses. Exiting their chauffeured vehicle and walking the red carpet, they pretended to be husband and wife. (The hotel’s security camera recorded them walking in thus establishing the alibi). Tasha covered for Ghost with Karen and used his phone to text Angie thus keeping his cell phone nowhere near the Lobos’ jailbreak. Tasha found the separation papers in Ghost’s luggage while looking for his shoes to send out for a shoeshine. Though visibly hurt, Tasha continued on with the ruse. (Tasha is a boss and a team player.)

Mike, Saxe, Angie and others on the team monitored the transport real-time. Mike used his trap phone to notify Hugo that Lobos was on the move. Lobos was in rare form as he taunted Greg and the other FBI agents. Greg remained calm even though Lobos stretched his leg across Greg’s lap. Greg was distracted and unprepared for the coordinated attack launched on them by Tommy and Lobos’ men as Mike, Angie as the rest of the team helplessly listened on. The team feared the worse as they heard gunshots and Greg stopped responding.

Tommy hurriedly escorted Lobos to the getaway vehicle and drove away. Inside, Lobos and his guy communicated in Español about killing Tommy. Tommy veered from the planned escape route and drove under a secluded bridge to “hide” from search helicopters. Lobos sensed that something was wrong but before he could call Hugo, Ghost put a bullet in the henchman’s head. Lobos thought that was odd. (Odd? This guy has an amazing sense of humor.) Tommy and Ghost marched Lobos to a prepared grave. Lobos, the smooth talker that he is, tried to convince Ghost and Tommy not to kill him by telling them that Holly and Angie were in danger. (Oops, Holly’s dead dummy.) At that moment, Lobos’ cell phone rang. Tommy smashed the phone but then he and Ghost argued about whether or not they should kill Lobos there because the phone could have been traced to their location. While they argued, Lobos ran into the woods. They tracked him down, killed him in an open field, and left his body for the vultures. Before Ghost pulled the triggered, Lobos told Ghost that he was not surprised and that he would do the same thing.

Ghost and Tommy had a heart to heart in the safe room as they changed out of their hit man swag. Tommy asked Ghost what he was going to do about Dean. Ghost said that he wasn’t going to kill him because he might need him later. Ghost lamented to Tommy that they were free and that they had their old lives back. Tommy responded back, “____, I ain’t got no connect.” (I’m leaving it blank Tommy said the N word and that is a whole other conversation.) Anyway, Tommy made the point, that he didn’t have anything left. Ghost told Tommy that we would meet a new girl. Tommy said Holly couldn’t be replaced. (I beg to differ). Ghost said that he was sorry about Holly and was very optimistic about the future.

Ghost went back to the hotel where Tasha was holding it down. Tasha told Ghost that Angie is hooked on him because she had been texting him all day. Ghost read through the messages and commented that Tasha’s text messages sounded just like him. Tasha told him that she remembered how he used to talk to her. Tasha told Ghost that Tariq tried to sneak out the house but her mom caught him. Tasha told Ghost that he was slipping and that his mess was stressing her. Then for some reason I will never understand, Ghost called Angie in front of Tasha and told her that he missed her and loved her. (Couldn’t he have made this phone call from the restroom or a closet? Or out on the widow ledge?) For that performance, Tasha gave Ghost a sitting ovation. She then asked Ghost was it always so easy to lie to someone he loved. He tried to defend himself by saying that he was doing what needed to be done. Tasha wasn’t having any of it.

She also confronted Ghost about the separation papers. She reminded Ghost that they had a prenup and that she would happily take her half. Ghost told her he would never stop supporting her and the kids. When Tasha asked what was he going to do when Angie found out that he killed Lobos, Ghost replied that the only way that she would find out was if Tasha told her. He insinuated that Tasha would be considered an accomplice if that happened. In response, Tasha handed him the signed paperwork and told Ghost that she was done with him. She then got into bed and pulled down her night mask. With all the gall that he could muster, Ghost attempted to get in the bed with Tasha. (Uh…NO!) Tasha kindly directed him to the sofa and told him that she would be riding in her own car on the way back. While that was happening, Tommy returned to the spot where Holly was buried and placed his grandmother’s ring on her makeshift grave. (Smh…pure stupidity!) The next morning, Ghost escorted Tasha to breakfast to meet Karen and her father. Tasha politely excused herself using the kids as her excuse. Tasha was the linchpin in this operation because Tommy and Ghost looked like two amateurs.

Just when she was about to shed a tear for Greg, he walked through the hallway. Turns out Greg had on a bullet proof vest. Greg told Saxe that the attack was coordinated and had to be an inside job. Saxe assumed that Greg was suggesting that Angie was the culprit but told him that Angie was sad when she was unsure of his fate. Greg was like whatever. He shared his suspicions about an inside leak with Mike who quickly shut him down.

Ghost, who has been living in la la land, was slapped back to reality. Ghost called Dean into his office at Truth in an attempt to fire him. Dean quickly turned the tables on Ghost, informing Ghost that he would be now working for him…Dean aka Milan, the boss of Vladimir, the Serbian drug dealer that Ghost took out last season. Milan, who is known as a cannibal, came to collect on the shipment of drugs that Ghost directed into the hands of the police. It was he, not Lobos, who left the warning card. Milan told Ghost that he was so concerned with Lobos that he didn’t think about him. Milan knows Ghost’s entire operation and presents a major threat to his family and Angela. He told Ghost that unlike Lobos, he wasn’t a one man show and his death wouldn’t stop his operation. Just when Ghost thought he was out of the game, he was completely blindsided by Milan and forced back into the drug dealing game. I knew something was fishy about this dude. Had Ghost not been so distracted by Angie, he would have picked up on this too.

Ghost went to Tommy to tell him that they were being forced back into the game. Tommy told Ghost that he was slipping by unknowingly hiring the enemy. Tommy told Ghost that he is not emotionally prepared to work for another psychopath. Ghost wanted to kill Milan but Tommy was the voice of reason. He told Ghost that they didn’t know enough about him or his operation to be planning to take him out. Tommy asked Ghost how he planned to pull off being a drug dealer living with a fed. Tommy told Ghost that he was going to have to lie to Angela day in and day out. Tommy told Ghost that Angie was his weak spot and the he’s going to have to kill her. Tommy said that if Ghost killed Angela, he could do so humanely because Milan would torture her. Ghost said that he was worried about his family. Tommy told Ghost that Tasha as a “G” but Angela was a liability. Ghost said that he would handle Angela. Tommy killed Holly for the team but Ghost couldn’t bring himself to take Angela out. He broke her heart instead, using his kids as an excuse to abruptly end their relationship. Ghost left Angela in a ball crying at the door. (As emotional as this scene was, it’s hard to feel sorry for the side chick.)

During the first season, I actually believed that Ghost could change his life. He made me believe him. However, this season, his plans for a future life without crime seem like a total pipedream. Tune in next week for

