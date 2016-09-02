Power Recap S3 E8: Trust Me

By LaWanda Thomas of Wandaring Outloud Media

Tommy wakes up battered and bruised from the beat down by Milan’s men. Accompanied by his leashed attack dog, Milan stands over Tommy and tells him that he is free to leave. Surprised, Tommy says that since that is the case, he’ll just bounce right now. Milan tells him that Tatiana will stitch him up and that his men will take him home so he can get some rest because he’s coming back later. As Tommy prepares to exit, Milan hands his phone back to him and remarks that Tommy is a very popular guy.

Mike meets with Hugo in a parking garage. Hugo, unaware that Lobos is dead, is still looking for him. Mike doesn’t inform him that Logos was killed but instead tells him that the feds are looking for the inside man who helped Lobos escape. Hugo demands money and a plane ticket to leave the county and threatens Mike’s family to get it. Mike, who constantly looks stressed, looks VERY stressed again. He is later dumbfounded when he shows up with a stack of cash and a passport and Hugo is nowhere to be found.

Ghost let’s himself into Tommy’s loft and finds Tommy sitting on the sofa drinking. Ghost, who has been blowing up Tommy’s phone, is like, “Tommy WTF?” Tommy explains that he took a beating as punishment from Milan because he didn’t kill Father Callahan. Ghost tells Tommy that Milan came by Tasha’s apartment and threatened the kids. He also tells Tommy that the feds found Lobos’ body. Tommy was not surprised since Ghost left the body out in the open. He also tells Tommy that the feds are looking for the leak. Tommy almost pops a vein at the thought of Ghost trying to protect Angela. Ghost tries to convince him that they have to protect her to protect themselves. Ghost tells Tommy to set a meeting with Hugo so they can figure out who the leak really is.

Meanwhile, the feds are trying to cover their butts. Black Donovan gives them the particulars of Lobos’ death. He tells them that two sets of footprints were found at the scene. Angela reviews surveillance footage of James returning from run at the hotel while Greg and Saxe put pressure on Ruiz to turn on Ghost since his deal is dead sans Lobos. Ruiz laughs at them and walks away from the negotiation table.

At Truth, Ghost whispers in Dre’s ear that Tatiana is alive and well. He tells him that he is researching Milan to figure out how they will get out of this. Dre tells him that he better figure out something soon because the club business just took a hit from the new kids on the block again. Seems that while Ghost was being punked by Milan, they swooped in and got the deal with Karen. Searing, Ghost notices that one of the guards is smoking the same brand of cigarettes, Drina that Milan smokes. This gives Ghost an idea. He meets with Denaldo, a VICE cop, looking for information on the cigarettes. Two faced Dre texts Kanan and tells him that Milan has Ghost spooked.

Tommy and Ghost ambush Hugo at the meet up. With guns drawn, they try to convince Hugo to give up his contact. Instead, Hugo starts talking noise about Holly crying over the dead dog. Tommy loses it and shoots Hugo in the back. Ghost is pissed. Tommy, who is also pissed, tells Ghost to keep Angie in line and leaves Ghost with the body. Ghost searches Hugo and finds his burner phone.

Once again Angie shows up at Tasha’s place. Tasha, of course, clowns her. Angie tells Tasha that their alibi will hold up but that Tommy better have his story together. Tasha tells her that Tommy was with Kate and then text’s Tommy to let him know what’s up. Tommy, who has been with Milan learning about his operation, shows up just in time to squash Angie’s interrogation of his mom.

Medina checks Greg for coming to get information from him and not telling him that he was suspended at the time he was conducting his off the books investigation. He’s also beginning to think that Greg is obsessed with Ghost. Greg is connecting the dots and guesses that Ghost and Tommy must have a new supplier. Medina tells Greg to get some real evidence or lose his number.

Kanan drops in on Dre playing pickup basketball with Tariq. Kanan strikes up a friendship with Tariq. Dre is clearly uncomfortable with that relationship and gets Tariq out of dodge. Unfortunately, Kanan has enough time to figure out which school Tariq attends and what time he gets out. The next day, Kanan, is waiting as Tariq gets out of school and lures him into his car. (So, Tasha and Ghost didn’t teach this boy about stranger danger.) He give Tariq some lean and takes Tariq back to the hood and gives him a history lesson on Ghost. He takes Tariq back to the old lady’s apartment, which happened to have been Breeze’s apartment. He tells Tariq that Ghost killed Breeze while plotting to put a bullet in the back of Tariq’s head. Unknowingly, Tariq saves his own life by blurting out that he hates Ghost. Kanan pivots and comes up with another plan to get revenge on Ghost.

In an audacious move, Milan holds a meeting with all the kingpins at Truth. Ghost is shocked. Tommy takes a leadership role and pitches the new product to the primeras. Chin stands up to protest and accuse Tommy of killing his son. Milan’s guy stabs Chin in the neck and drops his body to the floor. The others get the message and get in line. Later, Ghost meets with Tommy in his car. Ghost is coming unglued. He can’t believe Milan brought the game into his club and that Tommy gave Milan the secret to their distribution process. Tommy tells Ghost that he is just towing the line.

Milan shows Tommy more and more of his operation and has a one on one with him about his career in the drug trade. He tells Tommy that the absence of personal ties can make him more successful in this business because he has no weaknesses, unlike Ghost, who has several. Milan gets into Tommy’s head by telling him that Ghost can’t be trusted because he is still plotting against Milan knowing that Tommy’s life is at stake too. Tommy knows that this is true because Tasha left him a message saying so after finding Ghost told her that he has been going to bars looking for information on Milan’s operation. When Ghost lies to him and tells him that he is no longer plotting against Milan, Tommy starts to look out for himself and follow Milan’s directives.

As Tasha and Keisha counting money, Milan walks in and calls Tasha out for laundering money behind Keisha’s back and without Ghost’s knowledge. He tells Tasha to get Ghost to stop plotting against him. Keisha overhears them and confronts Tasha about involving her salon in her illegal schemes. They fight and Keisha puts her out. Tasha leaves but comes back with a Louie Vuitton bag full of money. She tells Keisha to take the money and keep quiet. Tasha tells her that she is trying to protect her. Keisha still pissed that Tasha turned her business into a drug front, takes the money. Tasha leaves and Tommy slips in behind her, presumably to silence Keisha one and for all.

Ghost meets up with Angie, who is wearing a wire, to give her the phone that he retrieved from Hugo’s body. Ghost, who has been following Angie, asks her what’s going on between her and Greg. Angie tells him that it is none of his business. She tells Ghost to get out of her car and she goes to Greg, possibly to set him up. She pretends to be brokenhearted, showing Greg the footage of Ghost and Tasha arriving at the hotel together. Greg almost falls for it. He has sex with Angie but realizes that she is up to something. She goes to take a shower (And she should after that pitiful sex scene with Greg. I almost felt sorry for her; having to go back to Greg after Ghost. Poor thing.) and takes her purse with her. She pulls out Hugo’s phone. It’s not clear exactly what she’s planning but Greg is on the other side of the door texting Medina telling him that Angie is working with Ghost and that they might be able to catch both of them.

Ghost, tipped off by Denaldo, goes to one more bar looking for information about Milan. Just as he notices that the barkeep sales the “Drina” cigarettes, a courier comes in and hand the bartender an envelope. After the bar closes, Ghost follow the bartender to Milan’s warehouse. As he is about to drive off, Tommy drives up. When asked previously, Tommy told Ghost that he didn’t know anything about Milan’s operations or headquarters. Ghost calls Tommy but Tommy ignores him and meets Milan at the door. Now, Ghost know that he’s not the only one telling lies.

My my how the tables have turned. Ghost who has burned everyone bridge around him with his treacherous ways, is alone desperately trying to find a way to take down Milan. Tommy, unbound by relationships, is making moves to save him self and rise up in Milan’s organization. At this point, neither of them can be trusted. The bromance is over and Tariq may prove to be the most powerful weapon against Ghost yet. Tune in next episode….

