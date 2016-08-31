Power Recap S3 E7: Don’t Go

After ripping out Angie’s heart at the end of last week’s episode, Ghost wakes up from a dream about her alone in his hotel room. Alone is exactly where he should be after some of the poor decisions he’s made of late. Angie, still reeling from the breakup, pours her heart out to Paz. Paz basically says I told you so but before she can utter those exact words, Tim, an agent from the bureau, show us up to bring Angie in along with her phone and laptop. As Angie is escorted in, she sees Saxe pacing in his ofice and Greg sitting in line waiting to be interviewed by MJ and Donovan, agents from the Office of Professional Responsibility. Angie knows this is not going to be good. She is taken to her office and left to sit alone and worry about WTF is happening.

David and Mike meet with MJ and Donovan. MJ says that the breach was intentional. Mike, to his surprise, is told that he will be investigated along with the other members of the Task Force. After he is excused from the office, MJ tells David that Lobos was found dead and that cell phone records show that Lobos was in constant contact with someone in that office. MJ and Donovan go about interrogating the team and it becomes clear that while everyone has something hide, Angie is shaping up to be the fall guy (woman).

Saxe, who has some undisclosed skeletons in his closet, reveals that Angie and Greg had a relationship that ended in a nasty breakup. He tells them that Greg was obsessed with Angie and her relationship with James St. Patrick. He hints that Greg brought in Ruiz to prove that he was right about Ghost. Mike, on the other hand, looks too clean and has noticeably had to the longest involvement in the Lobos investigation. He throws Angie under the bus by saying that she filed the paperwork for the transfer and confirms that she had a relationship with James St. Patrick who they suspect as being Ghost. Greg looks like a stalker who may have orchestrated events to get Angie back. Furthermore, they question why he was shot in his bulletproof vest protected chest and not in the head. Greg acknowledges that he pushed the envelope with his off the books investigation but is resolute in his view that Angie is conspiring with her drug kingpin boyfriend James St. Patrick. Angie, left to defend herself, admits that she suspected James St. Patrick and used him to get information on the Lobos drug deal that eventually led to his arrest. (Did she just provide evidence on record that James St. Patrick is Ghost? Smh. Damn you Angela Valdez! Sidepieces. They will do it every freaking time.)

Meanwhil at Truth, Ghost is under constant surveillance by the Milan’s security team and Kanan. Karen and her father show up to tell Ghost that they are ready to move forward with him. In order to finalize the deal, Ghost will need to put up a significant amount of cash by the end of the day. This is no problem for Ghost until Milan instructs Ghost that he will now be pushing his product through Truth and the other clubs. Oh, and Ghost will have to pay for the product up front with a cashier’s check by the end of the day. Milan is no joke. He’s breaks the neck of a disobedient employee right in front of him and Tommy to prove that he is not playing. He tells Ghost that he is now a slave. (Did you call this black man a slave in 2016? And was Ghost too afraid to say or do something?) Tommy, on the other hand, has had a taste of running things. He’s not about to give up his boss-dom. As far as Tommy is concerned, Milan is Ghost’s problem. Ghost needs Tommy but Tommy ain’t feeling it.

Tariq ain’t feeling Tasha or therapy. He is, however, feeling himself. He mouths off to Tasha and when she raises her hand to smack him, he grabs her hand. (This is a right of passage for some misguided teens. Most find themselves laid out somewhere after such stupidity. Others get away with it and go on to become examples, inmates and corpses. Kids, don’t try this at home!) Not to be outdone, Tasha sends him to his room and calls Ghost. For what I don’t know because this bamma shows up asking for money. He down plays Tariq’s disrespect for Tasha but goes for the boy’s throat when Tariq calls Angie a “side-B.” Ghost has no shame. He unabashedly asks for access to the kid’s trust fund to pay Karen. I have never been as proud of Tasha as I was when she said “NO”. She left Ghost hanging like he left her, Angela, Tommy, and everyone else that no longer served his self interest.

In other moments of utter stupidity, Angela shows up once again in Tasha’s lobby to convince her to give up Ghost. Angie has done her research. She figures out that Tasha was with Ghost at the hotel when Lobos was killed. She tries to persuade Tasha to come in and make a statement against Ghost. She tells Tasha that she needs to save herself. Tasha, in what must have been a triumphant moment for her, tells Angie that Ghost was with her the whole night “blowing her back out.” (Another proud moment. I salute you Tasha.) They both know that she is lying but it can’t be lost on Angie that when it comes down to it, Ghost shares secrets with Tasha that he never will with her. His criminal life presents a gorge between them that can’t be bridged with love. They are on opposite ends of the law. When it comes down to it, Angie decides to save herself. (Chris Brown said it best. These ____ ain’t loyal.)

Tasha did however give Tommy the money and unwittingly tells him that Holly was pregnant. This news hits Tommy like a ton of bricks and sends him on a self-destructive path. He goes to Father Callahan and forces him out of the gun trade with the Albanians. Milan told him to kill Callahan but in some distorted form on penance, Tommy decides to force Callahan out instead. The price of disobeying Milan is steep. His men find Tommy at Holly’s makeshift grave crying. They take him to a warehouse intending to beat him to death. Tommy, who has a death wish at this point, impresses Milan. He sees now that Tommy’s strength is that he has nothing to lose, no personal ties that present themselves as weaknesses or liabilities. In stark contrast, Ghost has many that Milan is able to exploit. In a bold move, Milan shows up at the penthouse with a very much alive Tatiana and dinner. Ghost is visibly shocked. Milan has outplayed him once again. The look on Ghost’s face is both fear and anger. He can’t help but to be alarmed by Milan’s intrusion but his eyes also say that he is going to kill Milan as some point in the future. He pays particular attention to the package of cigarettes that Milan smokes. Could this be a weakness that Ghost can exploit?

In the final scene, Angie comes to Ghost’s hotel to confront him. She thinks he set her up. He checks her for a wire and tries to convince her that he is trying to protect her. Angie’s is not having it. She leaves as he begs after her, “don’t go.”

The plot gets really interesting in episode seven. Dre and Julio are poised to forge a partnership, as they constantly feel left out in the cold by Ghost and Tommy. (Think of them as the millennial version of Tommy and Ghost.) Tommy is less and less dependent on Ghost, and less and less interested in helping Ghost resolve his self-inflicted problems. Would Tommy dare turn on Ghost like Ghost turned on Kaanan? Speaking of the devil, Kaanan is plotting on Ghost in the shadows, which will make it difficult for Ghost to defend himself against an unseen enemy. However, the devil we do know, Milan, is proving to be the ultimate opponent. Milan has inserted himself into every facet of Ghost’s life and seems to

be about tens steps ahead of Ghost’s every move. And if that isn’t enough, Angie put the man in Ghost’s life by pointing MJ in his direction. And as any parent knows, when your hands are full, your child will act a darn fool. Expect Tariq to show is behind in coming episodes. Having alienated everyone around him, will Ghost turn to Karen and her family’s old money for a solution? The show is entitled “Power” for a reason; once you get it, you have to fight to keep it. Next episode…

About the author

aframnews