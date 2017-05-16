Sharing is caring! Facebook

presents

POWER HOUR

(Business Networking)

Hosted by

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2017

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: 6112 Wheatley Street

(Beulah Ann Shepard Building)

Houston, Texas 77091

Established in 1994, Shirley Ann’s Black Kollectibles and Flower Shop is a thriving small Black owned business in the Acres Home community. Shirley Ann’s Black Kollectibles has a variety of African American collectibles from calendars to figurines. The Flower Shop also has an array of arrangements and flowers for all occasions. Please take advantage of the opportunity to visit the shop during this event on May 25th! Be ready to talk about your business and bring plenty of business cards!

Business hours for

Shirley Ann’s Black Kollectibles

Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Shirley Ann’s Flower Shop

Tuesday 12 pm – 5 pm, Wednesday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm.

HOST POWER HOUR

Do you want the opportunity to show case your business? We would love for you to Host Power Hour. The Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development, Inc. would love to get help you co-host at your place of business! The AHCBED staff will be co-hosting this occasion with each member to help make it a success.

RSVP for POWER HOUR

To ensure that we are serving our guests please RSVP at the soonest opportunity. Please RSVP by May 19, 2017

