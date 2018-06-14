POLITICS

State Rep. Eric Johnson, Elected Official of the Year

By Rebecca S. Jones

Recently, State Representative Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) was named the Dallas County Democratic Party’s 2018 “Elected Official of the Year”, at the Johnson Jordan Dinner. Representative Johnson (D-100) represents parts of Dallas and Mesquite, in the Texas House of Representatives. Since first being elected in a special election in the spring of 2010, he has served three additional consecutive terms.

Amidst being known as an outspoken mouthpiece within his party, he serves on four prominent committees including: Vice Chair, House Committee on Redistricting; member, House Committee on Ways and Means; member, House Committee on Investments and Financial Services; and member, House Select Committee on State and Federal Power and Responsibility.

During an interview with the honored Representative, he informed he was completely surprised to receive the distinctive designation. In past, Rep. Johnson has been highly critically of his party in terms of: expressing the need for the Party to become more engaged with communities of color; addressing the importance of recruiting candidates in certain areas; calling out the Party for not being welcoming and open to new comers, amongst other issues he believed were of vital concern.

Overall, he shared he was thrilled and honored to have been selected to receive the honor. He says, “The fact that they gave me an award, I believe shows we are turning a corner in Dallas and understanding how important it is – that we stop squabbling over petty stuff and get our act together and focus on the main issues that are plaguing our communities.”

Furthermore he said, “I tip my hat to the party chair, Carol Donovan; because I’m sure this was her ultimate call to make…” He continued, “Although some of my criticisms in the past have been directly to her, for her, to be willing to give the highest award they give – says a lot to me and makes me feel good. It lets me know that the party I love so much actually has some love for me.”

About: State Representative Eric Johnson

Rep. Johnson is an esteemed graduate of Harvard University, where he graduated cum laude with a degree in History. In addition, he possesses a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Public Affairs in International Relations from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

Upon election into the Texas House of Representatives, he immediately began to make a name for himself. As such, after completing his first session he was selected to participate in the Emerging Leaders Program by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation. The following session he was selected as a Rodel Fellow by the Aspen-Rodel Institute in Public Leadership. During that same session he was chosen as a participant in President Obama’s first ever meeting with a delegation of African-American state legislators.

In April 2016, Representative Johnson was selected by the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) as one of seven delegates from across the United States to travel to China as part of a bipartisan group of state and local elected officials to improve U.S.-China relations at the sub-national level.

Later that year, he was selected by the German Marshall Fund as one of its 75 Marshall Memorial Fellows and traveled to Germany, Spain, Bosnia, and Belgium to meet with local leaders and discuss a wide range of issues aimed at increasing transatlantic cooperation.

Prior to the close of 2016, he was elected to represent the Southern Region on the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee’s Board of Directors. Additionally, Rep. Johnson was recruited for membership in the Council on Foreign Relations and has also been appointed to serve on the Democratic National Committee.

Over the years, Rep. Johnson has been the recipient of many awards, honors, accolades, honors and recognitions. A brief snippet of a few of those distinctions include: the Achievement Award from the Public Policy and International Affairs Fellowship Program; the Dallas Regional Chamber’s first ever “Courage in Public Service Award” for his contributions to higher education; named to the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL) which prompted his affiliation with an ACYPL delegation that visited Israel and the Palestinian Territories; named to the Board of Advisors of Let America Vote and he has been named one of the Texas Junior Chamber of Commerce’s “Five Outstanding Young Texans,”to state the least.

Today, Rep. Johnson continues to serve as a dedicated and passionate public servant of the Dallas Democratic party on behalf of the Texas House of Representatives and is Of Counsel to the law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP. A resident of Dallas, he is married to his wife, Nakita and together they have two sons, William and George.