Political Drive By

Sharing is caring!FacebookTwitterGoogle+ Photo Credit: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed. Comments comments District 18 Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Leevote About the author aframnews Related postsBefore You Vote, Understand Prop 1!November 4, 2016IMPORTANT UPDATE: Voting Rights Restored!!!November 2, 2016Swangin To The PollsOctober 31, 2016“At Attention!”: An Interview with Washington’s Commander Johnson and Master Chief FreemanOctober 30, 2016And Justice for Whom?October 26, 2016Baby Ocean’s Band DirectorOctober 26, 2016