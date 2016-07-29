Pastor Keion Henderson, TV Judge Hatchett and ThinkZILLA PR Invites you to a Life Changing Conference

|
Save the Date!
Destiny Empowerment 2016 is the nation’s premiere conference that brings top tier, nationally lauded professionals together to share guidance and resources on how to break down barriers in order to breakthrough to a more successful future. This year’s theme is Destiny DECODED: Redefining How You Think.”
Professionals from various industries are invited to attend. The conference will feature once-in-a-lifetime, invaluable opportunities for professional development and training, mentoring and network opportunities resulting in incredible success stories.
Why Attend: Destiny Empowerment 2016 offers attendees:
* Address why you haven’t moved forward with a dream or a business
* Why fear of failure holds many of us back but skyrockets others, like Oprah and Walt Disney
* Answers to questions on how to move past career stagnancy, move strategically and more quickly up the ladder and create the business of your dreams.
* Discover WHY you should not let the rest of 2016 drift away with no results or no work towards a better life and no direction.
PLUS MUCH MORE http://WWW.PASTORKEION.COM/DESTINY2016
