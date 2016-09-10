OUTSIDE THE HUDDLE

Sharing is caring! Facebook

BY: CHELSEA DAVIS-BIBB, M.ED.

Houston – Tyrone Smith was born and raised in the Third Ward community of Houston, TX. He has strong parents who he believes is the backbone to everything that he is doing, and everything that he has done in life. He has learned a lot from his parents despite the fact that his mom didn’t finish middle school, and his dad didn’t finish high school. Smith graduated from Willowridge High School, and received a full scholarship after graduation for football to Baylor University. He was the first in his family to attend and graduate from college, and received his Bachelors of Arts degree in Sociology. After graduation, he had the opportunity to play professional football for the San Francisco 49ers. After playing professional football for four years, an injury ended his football career, but it was that injury that became the beginning of something that would touch many lives in the long run.

Although football was an important part in his life, he knew that his purpose was somewhere else. He was told that the NFL stood for Not for Long, and he knew that his life was taking another path that would positively impact the lives of many. Over the eight and a half months of rehab that he went through, he recognized how important it was that he had a degree. Smith expressed, “I realized that one of the greatest things in life that I took advantage of was actually going to college and getting my degree. There was power in my education…there was power in the fact that I was educated as a young man…and I wouldn’t be denied. I knew there was so much more to life beyond the game.”

Smith knew that he wanted to do something that would help and change the lives of young people, so he created First and Goal Incorporated so that he could be a ray of hope and inspiration to young people. “I wanted to create an organization that would impact the lives of young people for years to come.” This organization’s mission is to provide the necessary tools, resources, and outlets for youth to be effective in society.

Tyrone Smith is now accomplishing one of his dreams of being an author, and will soon be releasing his upcoming book Outside The Huddle. This book is in the form of an autobiographical narrative and speaks about eight practical principles that he has applied in his life dating back to the fourth grade. Some of these principles include purpose, pitfalls, people, and creating a plan, just to name a few. “Outside the huddle are steps in developing a game plan for life that speaks about my life and my journey, but practical steps that I have taken along the way in my journey that can empower and support someone else in their own walk and journey based on what they are designed to do or what they desire to do,” expressed Smith.

He wanted to create a book that would be a simple read that would appeal to audiences even as young as middle school students. “I wanted to create something that would be a tangible resource with anyone that I would come in contact with, and it would actually inspire and challenge them.” In addition to the book, there is a journal piece that allows people to write. He believes that everyone can write, and that everyone has a story. The 56-day journal includes seven different journal entries for each one of the eight practical principals. Smith stated that, “Over the 56 days, you should have a better outlook and perspective of yourself.” Since writing his book, he is now a big advocate of writing things down. He made it known that it’s one thing to have an idea, thought, or concept, but it’s another thing to write it down, and flesh it out.

Smith wants people to perceive his book as a book of hope, inspiration, encouragement, and empowerment, and he also believes that everyone can relate to something that is written in his book. Smith further expressed how he is a strong believer in that all individuals have something to offer in the world, but people must love themselves and know that everyone is here for a reason to make a greater difference. “We all have a story, we all are our own independent brand and our failures and mistakes and things we do should be told to help someone else. If more people embrace the fact that we are here for a reason beyond ourselves…and be open, honest, and genuine about their story, in order to help connect and empower someone else.” Tyrone Smith is constantly impacting lives, and he knows that he is living his dream. His book will be released very soon, and you can purchase a book, and learn more about him and his work at http://www.tyronesmith24.com/oth.html.

