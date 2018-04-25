Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By Roy Douglas Malonson, Publisher

According to her own perspective, Oprah Winfrey, the wealthiest billionaire from the African-American community made reference to a thought that is very true in nature. She said, “For every one of us that succeeds, it’s because there’s somebody there to show you the way out. The light doesn’t always necessarily have to be in your family; for me it was teachers and school.” Certainly a woman of her caliber is worthy to share advice in regards to success and the channels of which one goes through to attain it.

I don’t care who you are, or where you come from there is one thing that is for sure; none of us have gotten where we are by ourselves. We are products of those who raised, trained and taught us. Therefore, the types of influences that are present in our lives at an early age are instrumental in developing our character. The same rules apply to future generations, which rest in the lives of young African-American males and females.

WE MUST Understand the significant role not only our parents and loved ones play in building lives, but our educators as well. In some instances, there are children who will never receive the proper love and guidance at home. As it is, schools are living proof the educational system has become the only training ground for some students. This is why the selection of leaders to represent the public school system and higher learning institutions are so relevant. Just as the agenda and motives of elected officials who aspire to serve in public office are vital for residents to consider, likewise is the selection of superintendents and presidents of our educational facilities.

I must admit that I am proud Prairie View sought Dr. Ruth Simmons for the position of President. I am also equally excited about what has recently taken placed within the Aldine Independent School District, with the naming of Dr. Latonya Goffney as Superintendent. Considering the experience of both women, they have put in the time to serve the educational system and are highly qualified individuals for the assigned tasks. I will always have a special interest in Aldine, because it is literally in our backyard. Therefore, I have always made it a point to be concerned with the district’s affairs.

Initially, I had a problem that in the history of Aldine whenever a selection for a superintendent came up, the deputy superintendent has been known to fill the position. Somehow, we missed the boat with my good friend, Dr. Archie Blanson some years ago, because when it was his time to step into the position, somehow, the structure that had become a part of Aldine’s history was overlooked.

Nevertheless, I am proud that history is finally taking place within the district in the form of receiving its first African-American superintendent. I always say that there is, ‘Something about this Blackness that is seriously misunderstood’. But, the truth is, when it comes to matters such as this, race should not have a say. In terms of educating and leading our young minds, the most qualified person should prevail. Hence I am elated that in this case, those qualifications were taken into consideration and the best person for the job was selected; who just happens to be a historical Black woman.

I would like to echo the words of the late Nelson Mandela. He expressed that, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” We must keep this thought in mind and ensure that our children know the value of education. Furthermore, we must also ensure that we are surrounded by leaders and educators who promote this very idea. So, not only does education matter, but even more so, our educators matter.

Comments

comments