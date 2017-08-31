Sharing is caring! Facebook

Houston United, Strong & Poised To Bounce Back From Harvey

“As the clouds pass and the sun shines, all of us needed to see it. Regardless of clouds or rain, the sun will shine in this city.” – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON- Hurricane Harvey caused devastating winds, rains and flooding, but one thing it did not do… It did not diminish or destroy the will and desire of Houstonians to overcome the daunting challenges of the worst storm ever to hit Texas or the United States.

As the storm moved northeast, seeing the sun for the first time since last week was a sign of hope for the rebuilding and recovery process for over 12,000 people displaced, rescued and sheltered as a result of one-trillion gallons of water and over 50+ inches of rain dumped on Houston by Harvey.

UnSung Heroes & Undaunted Leadership

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has been at the forefront of the crisis and at every interval offered information and stable, key leadership at a time when anxieties of residents was high, hopes were dimmed and fears were stirring. Turner’s words were indeed a comfort and motivating causing people from the city and around Texas to rally and rise to the occasion to volunteer to help rescue their neighbors using any means necessary.

“There is hope and we will rise from this crisis,” Turner said. “We are a strong, spirited and tough bunch and we will fight because we are family.”

During the storm, Turner’s number one concern was the safety and security of residents and faced the challenge head on ensuring that help was on the way for any and all facing thousands of emergencies.

However, the Houston spirit burst forward like a beautiful flower in Spring and the character of the city shone brightly as to the entire world that every man and woman and child is a neighbor, regardless of race, creed, color or religion or gender.

“We have demonstrated that we can work together to keep our people safe,” he said. “This was a major disaster event and we are thankful people responded to check on and help rescue neighbors, the disabled, the elderly and the homeless.”

First responders, emergency personnel, the National Guard, and the Coast Guard are also continue to work around the clock to help ensure the safety and security of the city and county.

Houston Voices Heard In Washington

Congressman Al Green also recognized the unity of the community making the following statement on Houston’s response to Hurricane Harvey.

“I am inspired by the people in our communities who have put themselves at risk to meet the needs of their neighbors,” Green said. “I would like to personally thank all the public servants and medical professionals in advance who will be helping those in need in the days, weeks, and months to come. We are in this together. I ask that everyone please be safe.”

He also urges all residents of Harris County and Fort Bend County to continue to heed the warnings of local officials and emergency personnel.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is leading efforts to seek massive aid package to help Houston and Texas post Hurricane Harvey.

“Right now, millions of people are reeling from the effects of one of the most catastrophic storms ever to strike the Texas Gulf Coast. Hurricane Harvey toppled buildings and leveled homes in Houston, and continues to dump huge amounts of water that have inundated large portions of our nation’s fourth largest city,” Jackson Lee said. “The catastrophic destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey demands massive amounts of aid to address the overwhelming needs of the countless victims who face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives.”

According to Jackson Lee, making the Texas Gulf Coast whole again will require a massive and coordinated effort spanning the course of many years and after meeting with state, local and federal officials, the amount of aid needed for this effort will be north of $150 billion.

“As we did following Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, Americans must once again come together with compassion and care,” she said. “The President has said that Texas will have everything it needs. Moving forward, I remain hopeful that Trump will deliver on his words.”

Coming Back

Coming back from the brink of ruin and crisis together starts with the spirit of volunteerism and getting involved.

Volunteer Opportunities

As Houston responds to the catastrophic flooding occurring in our area, we know that many people want to volunteer their time to help our community recover.

The Texas Gulf Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross is asking for volunteers to assist in their sheltering operations in Houston. If you want to volunteer, visit: redcross.org/volunteer.

Volunteer Houston has been identified as one of the ways you can help. If you’d like to pre-register to help when the time comes, visit: volunteerhouston.org.

Shelter Information

Red Cross and city officials are calling on more volunteers to step up and find a place to serve as the city preps for extended shelter stays and a long recovery.

The City of Houston, Harris County and the Red Cross have partnered to provide shelter to those displaced by flooding.

Below is an updated list of available shelters:

Toyota Center (1510 Polk Street)

George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida de las Americas)

MO Campbell Center (1865 Aldine Bender Road)

Golden Acres Baptist Church (2813 Pansy Street)

Forge for Families (3435 Dixie)

Frank Dobie High School (10220 Blackhawk Boulevard)

Pasadena High School (206 South Shaver, Pasadena)

Lakewood Church – Houston

NRG Center

The Red Cross is greatly in need of volunteers to help with warehousing, shelter management, supply distribution and administrative support.

Regarding Displaced Families and Pets

BARC has been receiving inquiries about where to take pets if their owners are displaced.

BARC stresses if you are forced to leave your home, please ensure you take your pets with you.

There are a couple of locations that are providing shelter for residents and pets.

M.O. Campbell Center located at 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX 77032. A BARC employee is there helping to check in pets as they arrive to the location with their families.

Additionally, we are working to send BARC employees to the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77002) where the City recently opened a shelter. We will check animals in as they arrive with their families.

Officials urge that owners be sure to bring a crate, leash, pet food and any other items that will ensure your pet’s safety during your stay at the shelter.

City and County Officials Urge People to Donate to Hurricane Relief Fund

In the wake of the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, individuals may want to donate to help affected residents. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett are urging people who wish help affected residents to donate money to recognized charities that are currently engaged in the response and recovery.

After receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and companies who want to help, Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Ed Emmett have established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations for victims that have been affected by the recent floods.

“We are getting calls from across the country and right here in our hometown, and the generosity of people who understand this disaster is truly amazing,” Mayor Turner said. “Together we can make a difference to those who will need extensive help to get back on their feet once this storm is over.”

To donate, visit: ghcf.org/hurricane-relief. The fund will be housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.

While some may feel compelled to donate specific household items to disaster survivors, please remember that this may create a burden on responding agencies, as they must collect, sort, clean, and distribute items.

The City and County have activated a joint donations management program with various non-profit agencies to manage requests. A phone line has been established by the Houston Food Bank to handle questions about donations.

Residents, organizations, companies and groups may call: (800) 924-5985 between the hours of 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday to ask questions about making donations.

Methods to Donate:

Online Credit Card Donations: Visit www.ghcf.org. Online credit card donations will be assessed a small fee, typically 3%, by the credit card companies. Donors have the option of increasing their credit card donations to cover this fee.

Checks/Money Orders: Mail to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, TX 77056.

Transfer Cash by Wire: Wire To: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Houston, TX

ABA # 021000021

For credit to: Greater Houston Community Foundation

A/C#: 849170287

For further credit to: Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

For stocks, corporate bonds and other marketable securities, please contact: donorservices@ghcf.org

