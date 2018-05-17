Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By Erick

Kline,

Copy Editor

The Cosby Betrayal

Lisa Bonet was the only reason I watched The Cosby Show and when she went to A Different World I followed her. But when she left that show and eventually returned to Cosby, my interest had waned; not so much in her, but in the top-billed star himself. Sure, Heathcliff Huxtable was a great, loveable father. But even I was self-aware enough to know even at that young age the person I was watching on TV was a character, with no more substance than a Saturday morning cartoon.

And yet, I remember, in those pre-Internet days, finding juicy tidbits of salacious Cosby gossip on random news shows, only for it to disappear unnoticed into the ether. The non-coverage made me think I had imagined the alleged affairs and payoffs to the point I thought I was crazy.

I suppose this was why the fallout to Hannibal Burress’s standup routine disturbed me so much. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to believe the allegations, but what warred within me was the image of Heathcliff Huxtable, and that’s who I didn’t want to believe did the things he had been accused of.

Until I remembered Heathcliff Huxtable was a character, and suddenly I had validation all those past Cosby rumors had some weight to them.

After reading supermodel Beverly Johnson’s account of how Cosby had drugged her at his mansion, I came away more than disgusted. It was a betrayal. Here was a man, once lauded as “America’s Dad,” accused by more than 50 women of despicable acts against them. Reading his deposition made it even worse: his cavalier, callous attitude toward women and drugging them into submission had transformed him from a cartoon character into the monster in the closet.

And Cosby was definitely a monster to the women he essentially terrorized over the decades. He terrorized not only with his perversions, but also his wealth and power, nonchalantly secure in the belief the two would allow him to do whatever he wanted without consequence. Therefore, victims were intimidated or paid off or similarly silenced so he could continue his little reindeer games.

Now, in this #metoo era, Cosby is facing his day of reckoning. Despite vehemently denying the allegations, a jury still find him guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand. He faces up to ten years in prison and a $25,000 fine for each count. And even if his lawyers win on appeal, Cosby’s career is over, his legacy destroyed in the twilight of his years. Many of his honorary degrees were rescinded or revoked. After he was convicted many more followed suit. Reruns of The Cosby Show have also been canceled.

I can’t find any of this sad. It’s more depressing than anything. Billy Cosby entertained generations with his brand of family-friendly humor, and we all went for it. But when we looked behind the curtain, we discovered there’s no little man there pulling levers and pushing buttons; but instead, a wolf in sheep’s clothing trying to convince everyone he’s Mary’s little lamb.

Comments

comments