DALLAS – The announcement that the University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law has earned provisional approval for accreditation from the American Bar Association (ABA) is a fitting testament to the tenacity of visionary leaders who would not accept just ‘any ole’ law school education for its law students and graduates, said State Senator Royce West.

Senator West worked with community leaders and elected colleagues to bring Dallas its first, state-supported, law school as a professional school of the University of North Texas at Dallas.

“The vision that birthed the law school became a reality today and its first graduates, who were hooded just weeks ago, are the beneficiaries of a law school education that was tailor-made for them,” said Senator West. “My sincere hope is that the first graduates and each successive class, will find fulfillment and success in their respective jobs and areas of law, and go out into this city, the state, and the world and find further success; whether it be at a big-time Manhattan firm, a local solo practice, in government service, or providing much-needed legal aid to Texans living in poverty or to those who live in the ‘justice gap’ who do not qualify for legal aid, but cannot afford legal services, or anything in between.

“It is also my hope that many of the lawyers created by UNTD College of Law will stay and practice in the community, helping to strengthen it through their professional work, volunteerism, and participation in local schools,” Senator West added. “Their alma mater will stand from this day forward as the first ABA-accredited, public law school in the city of Dallas.”

Senate Bill 956 passed in 2009, by Senator West, created the first-ever, publicly supported law school in Dallas. The law school is located in University of North Texas System building in downtown Dallas and will be permanently located in the historic, Old Municipal Building at 106 S. Harwood Street after renovations currently underway are complete.

In 1999, Senator West successfully passed legislation that created the University of North Texas at Dallas. Prior to its creation, there was not a state-supported, four-year college or university in Dallas. The University of North Texas at Dallas, inclusive of the law school, had a Spring enrollment of 2,979 students and summer classes have recently begun.

“This is a great day in the history of the law school and the University of North Texas at Dallas and will serve as a reminder of what can be accomplished when like people, with like minds come together for the realization of a common cause,” ended Senator West.

