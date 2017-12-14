Sharing is caring! Facebook

Trump administration aide Omarosa Manigault Newman reportedly set off White House alarms in an attempt to gain access to the residence after learning that she had been fired from her job.

According to a report from CBS News, Manigault Newman tried to enter the White House residence after chief of staff John Kelly told her that her employment in the administration would end in January.

Manigault Newman, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Apprentice,” has served as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

April Ryan, a journalist with American Urban Radio Networks, reported during an on-air appearance with CNN that “everything blew up” when Kelly attempted to discuss Manigault Newman’s walk-in privileges and access to Trump.

Ryan reported Manigault Newman saying that “all hell will break loose” if she lost walk-in privileges. Kelly, according to Ryan, said “OK, all hell is going to break loose.”

SEE FULL SOURCE: http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/364827-omarosa-tripped-white-house-alarms-report

