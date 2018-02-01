The former ‘Apprentice’ star and adviser to President Trump is the shock addition to the new season of CBS’ reality show.

In late December, she exited the White House under something of a cloud, and it was widely reported that she was fired by W.H. chief of staff John Kelly. According to White House correspondent April Ryan, Omarosa didn’t take her dismissal well. “She was very upset and said she wanted to speak to the president,” said Ryan in her report at the time of the firing.

Quoting sources, Ryan reported that Kelly said, “This is not like going to the principal’s office” and told Omarosa that Trump had signed off on the decision. That prompted Omarosa to grow “vulgar” in her response and, according to Ryan, she told Kelly she had brought the black vote to Trump. She then tried to get into Trump’s residence and was stopped and escorted off campus by Secret Service, according to Ryan.

Omarosa is the biggest name in the new cast of Celebrity Big Brother.

American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, The Cosby Show‘s Keshia Knight Pulliam, Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, former NBA star Metta World Peace, UFC light heavyweight champ Chuck Liddell, actors James Maslow and Marissa Winokur, TV personality Ross Mathews and Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez will also be moving into the Big Brother house this week.