Ogg Picks Defense Attorney Vivian R. King As Harris DA Office Chief Of Staff

By Darwin Campbell

Famed African-American Attorney to Serve in Highest Ranking Permanent Post

HOUSTON-The new look of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office is shaping up as DA-elect Kim Ogg prepares to take the reigns in hours.

With shakeups in the current office that saw 37 seasoned attorneys, most of outgoing DA Devon Anderson’s leadership team, given walking papers, Ogg has selected Vivian King to be the DA office new Chief of Staff.

This marks the beginning of a new era of operations that promises to bring changes not seen in the office in 40 years.

Under Ogg’s restructuring, the Chief of Staff will handle day-to-day operations of the HCDAO and report directly to Ogg. She will bring much needed corporate banking and extensive legal experience to the HCDAO.

Her hiring of King marks a return to the DA’s office where King served as an ADA from 1993 -1995.

“I’m going back because I believe in Kim’s vision,” King said. “She’s assembling a great team of lawyers who will be professional and good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.”

King will also oversee budgets, operations and other day-to-day running of the office and supervise the attorneys who handle more than 100,000 criminal cases filed a year.

Attorney King graduated cum laude from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1992 and was licensed by the State Bar of Texas in November 1992. She is a Board Certified in Criminal Law. Attorney King was an Assistant District Attorney in Houston, Harris County, Texas from 1992 to 1995.

She established a private practice in Houston in March of 1995, where she has represented citizens accused of crimes in both state and federal courts.

She is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; the Texas Criminal Defense lawyers Association; the Harris County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association; the Houston Lawyers Association, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Undergraduate Education: and graduated from the University of Houston, with a Business Administration, Accounting degree in 1980.

DA-elect Ogg , a native Houstonian, is a 28-year attorney with a strong record of keeping our families safe. She was a Chief Felony Prosecutor in the Harris County DA’s Office before she was chosen to lead Houston’s first Anti-Gang Task Force.

She was elected on Nov. 8 in a stunning upset win over incumbent and outgoing District Attorney Devon Anderson.

Ogg is expected to take office and work to divert thousands of low-level drug offenders into community service projects so that the DA’s Office can focus its resources on prosecuting violent criminals, burglars, and white-collar thieves.

She also worked to strengthen Texas’ rape laws and make sure rapists are held accountable, and plans to continue to be the advocate Harris County rape victims deserve.

One of her main campaign promises involves making sure every DNA kit is tested and the backlog is erased, and vowing never to jail a crime victim.

King is also well qualified, having experience serving as an adjunct professor at TSU law school, teaching law students trial and appellate skills when asked from 1998 to 2005.

She also has been a hearing examiner for the City of Houston, where she usually heard grievances involving firemen and policemen. Ms. King was appointed by the Civil Service Commission to hear these employment grievances for the City of Houston Municipal and Classified employees from 1996 to 1999.

Prior to becoming a lawyer, from 1980 to 1989, Ms. King worked as an internal auditor and operations specialist for the former Texas Commerce Bancshares, now JPMorgan Chase Bank, where she retired as a Vice President in 1989 to attend law school.

Ogg also has hired David Mitcham as Interim First Assistant and trial bureau chief to oversee the majority of the 300 prosecutors in the office, supervising the trial bureaus and special prosecution divisions.

The new DA is expected to be sworn in on Jan. .

