NYPD Deputy Commissioner Headlines 19th Anniversary Luncheon

AUSTIN, TEXAS – John J. Miller, deputy commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism at the New York Police Department, will be the featured speaker at the Greater Austin Crime Commission’s 19th Anniversary Luncheon on Monday, November 28, 2016, at the Four Seasons Hotel (98 San Jacinto Blvd.). The luncheon program begins at 11:45 a.m. Miller will be introduced by Congressman Michael T. McCaul, chairman of the US House Homeland Security Committee. Adm. Bobby R. Inman, USN (Ret), will also make remarks during the program, and Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo will be recognized for his service to the community. More than 300 business, government, law enforcement and public safety leaders are expected to participate. John J. Miller is the deputy commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism at the New York Police Department (NYPD). Before returning to the NYPD, Miller served as deputy director of the Intelligence Analysis Division for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, deputy director and national spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and commanding officer of the Criminal Intelligence Bureau for the Los Angeles Police Department. Along with his service in law enforcement and intelligence, Miller is a well-known journalist and author. He was co-anchor of 20/20 with Barbara Walters on ABC News and is the winner of 11 Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards and two DuPont Awards. Miller is a co-author of The New York Times bestseller The Cell: Inside the 9/11 Plot. The Greater Austin Crime Commission was founded 19 years ago to support law enforcement and public safety programs in Central Texas. David L. Roche of Endeavor Real Estate Group leads a board of 60 business and community leaders. The nonprofit group’s previous presidents were Mack Wallace (1997-1999), Dr. William H. Cunningham (1999-2001), Adm. Bobby R. Inman, USN Retired (2001-2003), Roy Butler (2003-2005), Ralph Wayne (2005-2007), Joe E. Holt (2007-2009), Richard S. Hill (2009-2011), Amb. Pamela P. Willeford (2011-2013) and Paul J. Bury III (2013-2015).