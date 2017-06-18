Sharing is caring! Facebook

Every woman has a monthly visitor that they are not always happy to see. When this visitor comes, women must go to the stores and purchase products in order to properly take care of their feminine responsibilities. What some women don’t know is that the products they are using could possibly be the cause of other health related issues. Now We No “is the campaign that is informing men and women all over the world about the harmful effects that today’s sanitary napkins and tampons may have on women’s bodies.”

“The purpose of the campaign is to bring awareness about health issues that women are facing…and some of these health issues can be caused by a product they are using every month,” expressed Ijeoma Mbachu, who is the co-founder and campaign director. Women started their menstrual cycles at different times in their lives, and they have been using these products and don’t realize that some of these ingredients are toxic, and are linked to some really dangerous diseases that women are suffering from. “So the Now We No campaign is saying, now that we know what is in these products, we are saying no to these products,” expressed Mbachu.

According to Mbachu, a lot of people are uninformed that a majority of the pads that are on the market are made of recycled paper, wood fibers, rayons and dyes, and these dyes contain dioxin that are carcinogenic that have been linked to ovarian cancer, fibroids, and reproductive issues such as bacteria infections and urinary track infections. It has also been noted that African American women are three times more likely to develop uterine fibroids compared to any other ethnicity.

Mbachu has had her own journey with health issues as she had an ovarian cist when she was just twenty-five years old. “I was rushed to the emergency room and I didn’t know what it was. It was the size of a golf ball. It was preparing to erupt…and the doctor was telling me I was probably not going to have any children…and that it could develop into cancer…it was really scary. By the grace of God, it went away on it’s own, and I have a beautiful daughter who is two, but there are so many people who are suffering with these same issues.” Hearing other women who had similar testimonies, and not being afraid to share her own story, it inspired Mbachu to join this movement and inform as many people as possible about the dangerous health issues and how some ingredients in these products are doing more harm than good.

The name of the product under this campaign is called Cherish, and their motto is love the way you feel. Cherish is a sanitary napkin that women can use, and it is very natural, and very safe. Their product is made of cotton, which is naturally white, meaning it doesn’t go through a bleaching process. Also, the product is made of polymers, which you find in baby diapers, and they are very absorbent and absorb up to 300 times its weight. “When women use our sanitary napkin, it will keep them feeling dry because it is super absorbent, and women won’t have to worry about any leakage.” This product also contains negative ions, which according to Mbachu, when she wore the product, she had no cramps, no clotting, her uterus was relaxed, there was no odor, and she was completely dry. “It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen or used before,” expressed Mbachu.

Furthermore, they also have a line of nutraceuticals. They have a campaign called The Right to Fight, which is their men’s prostrate campaign. They have a supplement that men can use for prostrate care. Prostrate cancer is very common in African American men, and many people aren’t aware of this health issue. They also have testosterone and memory boosters, and sexual enhancers for men and women.

Mbachu is very confident in this product, and wants women to give it a chance if they are looking for a healthier and safer alternative than the current products they may use. “I’m here to help and here to serve and transform the health and the wealth of many people,” expressed Mbachu. The product Cherish released on May 22nd, and the product can only be purchased through a distributor. If you are interested in the product, you can visit their website at www.nspirenetwork.com/ijeomambachu, or if you are interested in becoming a distributor, you can also reach out to Ijeoma Mbachu at ijeomambachu@icloud.com or call her directly at 713-396-0497. This campaign will also have their first annual 5K run in Atlanta, Georgia on June 3rd.

