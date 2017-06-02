Sharing is caring! Facebook

Sports used to be the one thing that could isolate you from the current issues facing us in this country.

It was the one thing you could count on to get away. A trip to the hardwood, baseball diamond or gridiron was a sure escape and as good as a vacation in the islands or to the beach.

For 60 minutes, you could shut out all of the “political and social garbage” being thrown and tossed out over the airwaves and on the streets of life and enjoy honest competition and sheer rivalry.

That was then…

Now, we find out that not even Sports can cure racism.

It Happen to Lebron James…It Can Happen To Anybody

The news conference that was supposed to be about the start of the NBA finals turned into a news story because NBA Superstar LeBron James was about dealing with racism.

“According to the Los Angeles Police Department, LeBron James’ home in L.A. was the target of racist graffiti,” NPR’s Tom Goldman reported. “An LAPD spokesman says a vandalism call came in early Wednesday morning, reporting the n-word had been spray-painted on James’ private gate.”

On the racism, James said “It will always be a part of the world, a part of America.”

Racism entering sports totally violates the principles for which many sports exist.

Sports provides a united kind of entertainment to the masses that frees on of the cares, worries and troubles of an everyday dog-eat-dog world.

Nothing is sacred in an age where people try to make headlines doing outlandish things for 15-seconds of fame and fleeting notoriety.

America The Not So Beautiful

For Lebron James, the attack leaves in violated, but not unrealistic to the kind of place that America has become.

James stated, “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, you know being black in America is tough. And we got a long way to go, for us as a society and for us as African Americans, until we feel equal in America.”

Being Black in America has never been a piece of cake. Ask Emmit Till, Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King Jr., Harry and Harriette Moore and Fred Hampton and others who have been killed or lynched simply for being Black or standing up for their rights.

Referring to an infamous hate crime, James spoke about the decision by Emmett Till’s mother to hold an open-casket funeral so there would be witnesses to the racist brutality her son suffered.

Expecting to be treated equally in America is as futile as the Argonauts searching for the “Golden Fleece”.

Real justice is unbalanced and instead of being blind, she can see with 20/20 vision if you are White or are a police officer.

That why so many African-American males lie dead in their graves because some racist cop took justice into his or her own hands.

“Hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day,” James said, “and even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and … when they see you will smile in your face, it’s alive every day.”

Black Face The Real Truth

Lebron’s incident proves BLACK PEOPLE that no matter how much money you make or how well you entertain the masses, in the end you are still a Black N*gg$r in the eyes of most Whites in America.

Despite efforts to work hard, educate ourselves and make our positive contributions and service to society, we never really will be accepted as equals as long as there exists a generation of racist individuals who seek to propagate and pass racism and hatred from one generation to the next.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to start the NBA finals playing the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, but Lebron speaks reality to truth about the competition called LIFE… I applaud Lebron James for his candid interview and his words of solid wisdom.

The question is how many Black people are listening and willing to stand up and demand justice, equality against all forms of racism and hatred in this country.

Tragically, Not Even a simple game of Basketball can cure racism.

