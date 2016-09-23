No One Deserves to Die Alone: 911-Call Goes out to Every Black Community to Get Medical Help for Victims of Police Shootings

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

“The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

HOUSTON- If you get shot by the police in your city, “911 may indeed be a Joke” in your town”.

The chances of you surviving being shot by the police and living to tell about it are severely hampered by the fact that many police seldom render medical aid or assistance after suspect shootings.

“It’s a real problem. Its a real problem,” Randolph M. McLaughlin, a civil rights attorney and professor at Pace Law School in New York City said in an exclusive interview with African-American News&Issues. “Change is needed and needed now. Citizens are neglected because in many of these cases you see no ambulance at the scene or that shows up in a timely fashion to provide medical aid and assistance to these citizens.”

Randolph M. McLaughlin, a graduate of Columbia College and Harvard Law School, became Of Counsel to Newman Ferrara LLP in September 2011.

Professor McLaughlin is a faculty member at Pace University School of Law, where he teaches courses focusing on civil rights, litigation, labor law, voting rights, civil procedure, and New York practice, and wants to change the current culture of letting these people suffer and bleed out alone.

Calls for Immediate First-Responder Help/Medical Attention for Police Shooting Victims

McLaughlin is seeking to raise national awareness with civil rights organizations, justice groups and community organizers of the problem in Black communities and work to get police policies changed in cities and counties nationwide.

He hopes to accomplish the kinds of changes that reflect medical aid urgency, respect for human life and a sensitivity to families and communities affected and impacted by these type of shootings.

In many instances, African-Americans and others shot by police have been treated with less compassion and denied quick response or first-responder help especially when compared to an alleged terrorist in New York who was shooting at cops, had a gun and was given aid right after the shooting.

After a shooting, the first 4 to 8 minutes are critical saving a person’s life, according to the latest medical response time statistics. Survival chances decrease dramatically after that time.

“What we are seeing in many of these videos is simple- that the cops are doing absolutely nothing for these guys who they shoot down,” he said. “They are not rendering immediate aid or making any particular calls for help. They just let them sit there and that’s not right by any standard.”

According to McLaughlin, too many shot by police are left to die without dignity, alone and in disgrace. In many cases, emergency vehicles are not present and are called well after the shooting occur.

In Ferguson, Missouri, Michael Brown was on the ground in Ferguson after being shot for hours before any aid was called or provided.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Terrence Crutcher, 40, was killed after his vehicle stalled in the middle of a Tulsa street. Video shows him lying on the ground, as the officers stand nearby, but no one provides aid until after critical minutes past. That gap has stirred questions about why he was left in the street, motionless, unarmed and seemingly no threat.

So far in 2016, 201 African-Americans have been shot dead by police. Case after case like Crutcher’s and Brown’s happen daily in communities around the country with the same deadly results – a fact that McLaughlin wants addressed by leaders and police in urban and rural jurisdictions.

The cases are unlike the case with the alleged New York Terrorist Ahmad Khan Rahami.

He is the suspect in the bombings in New York and New Jersey that injured 29 people. He was given aid and put in an ambulance after a fierce gun battle with police.

“If that works for an alleged terrorist – why doesn’t that same principle apply when police stop any individual in the street?’’ McLaughlin said. “He’s (the alleged terrorist) not dead, but and our unarmed civilians are shot dead and they were not shooting at anybody.”

Police Killings/Treatment Damages President’s 21st Century Policing Objectives

The current reports fly in the face of the President Barack Obama’s 2015 Task Force findings on 21st Century Policing.

In that report, objectives suggest that police department adopt better policies that lead to improved relations with communities and neighborhoods.

In that report, recommendations called for law enforcement to build relationships with key community institutions such as churches, social service agencies, businesses and schools.

It also called for better training that would reduce perceptions about racial profiling, excessive use of force and other practices that impact civil rights that cause negative reactions from people living in challenged communities – something that allowing a person shot by police to die in the street without prompt medical care does not do.

In Section 4.4 of the task force report, it calls for the support and practice of policing that reflects the values of protection and promotion of dignity of all, especially the most vulnerable. Again – allowing a person to lie bleeding out does not show compassion or build the kind of trust for police the report suggests is needed to improve police images within the community.

In the same context, the report suggests the key to a positive culture of policing starts when cops develop a “Hippocratic Oath for Policing”: Do No Harm and preventive approach to policing neighborhoods, according to David Kennedy, professor, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, for the President’s Task Force.

According to Kennedy, this approach sets goals to avoid use of force if at all possible, even when it is allowed by law or policy. Also, using respectful language that is not offensive and does not escalate a situation while understanding the reality of profiling and the impacts of mass incarceration and profiling on building positive perceptions about police and nurturing that trust.

The ultimate goal of the initiative would be for officers to be true guardians of human and constitutional rights.

Even US Justice Department Director Loretta Lynch is monitoring community policing initiatives around the country, but it appears relationships continue to be strained and distrust for police rising as police shootings continue to happen at an alarming rate.

“… Our country has recently witnessed a series of deeply distressing events in cities experiencing a breakdown in trust between law enforcement officers and the citizens we serve. Each new tragedy has weighed heavily on our hearts and put a spotlight on deeply-rooted issues we are still confronting as a nation.,” she said in June 2015 speaking about Community Policing at Birmingham at their Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham, AL. “…But in order to keep healing the rifts that divide us, we must continue to work together, to be constructive and assume good faith on all sides and to seek out new ideas and fresh approaches. Restoring essential trust where it has eroded is one of my top priorities.”

Birmingham is one of six pilot sites for the national initiative for building community trust and justice. The initiative is a long-term effort to foster lasting ties and enduring trust between law enforcement officials and the citizens they serve.

Since those statements over a year ago, more unarmed Blacks are being killed in the streets by police and protests continue to grow and swell in cities across America demanding justice, prosecutions for officers who blatantly kill in the streets and for the brutality and bloodshed to cease.

The Attorney General has been on a 12-city Community Policing Tour highlighting more collaborative programs and policing practices designed to advance public safety, strengthen police-community relations, and foster mutual trust and respect between law enforcement and citizens.

“Strengthening the relationship between law enforcement officers and the communities we serve and protect is one of my top priorities,” said Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch. “… we will be hosting hundreds of events around the country designed to foster dialogue, promote cooperation, and help citizens and law enforcement officers get to know one another as partners in our shared efforts to build stronger, safer, and more just communities for every American.”

However, McLaughlin, who is no stranger in the fight for civil rights, justice, fairness and equality for citizens, said its not going far enough and his fight will continue until real substantive changes are made.

“People subdued in handcuffs and guys laying shot and bleeding on the ground are not a danger,” he said. “I am not saying an ambulance is the cure all to save the lives of all persons, but at least make the effort to care… A human life is worth the effort.”

Background

Before joining Pace’s law faculty in 1988, Professor McLaughlin was associated with Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein, where he specialized in civil litigation and labor law.

He began his legal career at the Center for Constitutional Rights, a civil-rights/civil-liberties legal organization in New York City. For eight years he worked side by side with the renowned civil-rights attorney William Kunstler. He was responsible for the management and coordination of important cases at both the trial and appellate levels, and pioneered the development of legal strategies to redress racially-motivated violence. In 1982, he won an award of $535,000 for five black women who had been attacked by members of the Chattanooga Ku Klux Klan.

In 1985, McLaughlin represented two civil-rights leaders in a constitutional- tort action against a former United States Senator, a Senate investigator, and a Kentucky prosecutor, in connection with the search and seizure of the plaintiffs’ personal papers in violation of the Fourth Amendment. In that case, a federal jury awarded the plaintiffs $1.6 million dollars in compensatory damages. The case was featured in a book by Caroline Kennedy, entitled In Our Defense: The Bill of Rights in Action (1981).

In1997, He won a landmark victory in a voting-rights case against the Town of Hempstead, N.Y., entitled Goosby v. Town Board of the Town of Hempstead, 981 F. Supp. 751 (E.D.N.Y. 1997), aff’d, 180 F.3d 476 (2d. Cir. 1999), cert. denied, 528 U.S. 1138 (2000). A federal judge ruled that the town-wide method of electing the Town Council was discriminatory, and ordered that the system be dismantled.

He also represented the family of Charles Campbell, who had been killed during a dispute over a parking space in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. The shooter, an off-duty New York City police officer, was subsequently convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to a prison term of twenty years to life.

McLaughlin filed suit against the shooter and his alleged accomplices, and a federal jury eventually awarded the plaintiff $5 million dollars in damages.

In 2007, he intervened on behalf of a Hispanic political activist in a voting-rights lawsuit brought by the United States Department of Justice against the Village of Port Chester, N.Y. On January 17, 2008, the District Court found that the Village’s at-large election system violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The court ordered the Village to adopt a cumulative voting system to remedy the violations of federal law.

More Involvement Needed in Court and Streets

He said it is time for police chiefs and city leaders to step in and take notes and adopt better policies to prevent the indignities occurring with every police shooting.

“All those incidents and many others say same thing – It points to the real need for police departments, cities and legislators to change practices and make changes to policy manuals…,” he said.

According to McLaughlin, one of the way to get attention and make changes is to address the matter through the court system until changes are made.

“We need to make it part of the claim in lawsuits that police failed to render aid in a timely fashion,” he said. “Maybe if better aid and medical care was rendered in a timely fashion, more person could be saved.”

McLaughlin also urges citizens to not only to video these encounters with police, but to also take the next step and call 911 to ensure medical aid is provided more quickly to the victim because the police just may not do it.

“Citizens are doing a great job and service taping police encounters, but also do one more thing. Call 911, give the pertinent information needed to help that person get medical attention before it is too late,” he said.

By: Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews