Nicki Minaj gave a live interview today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, in conjunction with the release of her new singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.” During their conversation, she opened up about Meek Mill’s legal case, Cardi B, Drake, and more.

After premiering the songs, Zane Lowe asked Nicki about a leaked snippet with lyrics that appear to be aimed at Cardi. Nicki said that it’s not about Cardi and that she wrote the song a year-and-a-half ago.

Nicki continued, however, by criticizing Cardi’s lack of reverence in interviews about “MotorSport.” She said, “I remember when I first came in the game… I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you.” Nicki continued, “The first interview she did, it just hurt me because she looked so aggravated and angry. She just kept saying she didn’t hear it…. I was like, What?”

Nicki then recounted the making of “MotorSport,” which she previously outlined on Twitter. She recalled Quavo texting her, “Is it OK to put Cardi on it?” She told Lowe that she replied, “Yeah, let’s do it.”

