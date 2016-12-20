New Year Resolutions

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Tamia, BTW Student

As the New Year is quickly becoming a reality, the students at Booker T. Washington High School are making promising resolutions. With proper planning, much is possible. New Years is the time when many people around the world make pledges to make the upcoming year the best ever. Goal setting becomes a priority as they look to the potential of a new year. In all instances, it is something that will help to upgrade their lives. For millions, resolving to eat better is at the top of the list, while for millions more it will be to strengthen the relationships in their lives. Even still, some make a vow to themselves to stop and enjoy the small things in life. Every improvement leads to a better life, right? Well, some people do not understand the purpose of making resolutions at all. Some think, what’s the point? People all over the world work to accomplish goals throughout the year, but many never or rarely succeed in keeping up with their New Year’s resolutions. Changing your mindset or lifestyle can be very challenging work, but it is definitely worth the effort.

As we put a close to the 2016 school year, Washington students are planning to enhance their learning habits to excel and meet our academic standards. In order to maintain the high standards set for us by Dr. Phillips, our student body will need to set personal goals and push themselves to achieve them. As we approach next semester, goal setting is important because it will make students focus on what is important to them as well as the overall welfare of the school. Every student wants their school to have a great reputation and shine in the community. We want the world to know just how hard we work at Washington High.

My advice to the students is to put first things first and remain focused as they continue to end the year with academic success. As we continue to support and motivate our student body to follow through with their ‘’Resolutions’’ that lead them success, we asked them about the areas of their lives that they felt needed improving. Furthermore, teachers, parents, and administrators also have new year resolutions. Our administrators want to improve overall student behavior as they enforce new school rules and regulations. They have goals that relate to how we can make it better. I am sure every Washington teacher resolves to help improve the academic success inside the classroom and to help improve our campus learning environment outside the classroom. Washington parents may also have a resolution to continue to provide their children with solid advice about how they can maintain their grades, prepare for post secondary learning, and start preparing for a life time career that can be filled with many opportunities. Beginning the new year on the right path leads to success no matter what your goal. Expect the best from yourself and achieve your short- term goals in order to one day, achieve your long- term goals. Here is what a few Washington students will strive for in 2017:

‘’My New Year’s resolution is to better myself at school by improving my grades, so I can attend the college of my choice ‘’ –Trevon L.

‘’My New Year’s resolution is to focus improving myself as a person, and to start being more organized so I can be on track and keep up with deadlines ‘’ – David C.

‘’My New Year’s resolution is to remove the word “can’t” from my vocabulary, and try to do my best at all times ‘’- Daija C.

‘’For the new year, I want to be more focused and to pay attention in class ‘’-Jayden B.

‘’I will learn to block out negativity this year’’ Benjamin U.

‘’ My New Year’s resolution is to continue to do well in all my classes’’ Terrence B.

‘’My New Year’s resolution is to focus more on my career path and work towards my dreams in order to achieve them. I plan to do the right thing instead of always trying to fit in with the crowd. Lastly, I intend to be myself regardless of who is around me ‘’ –Candace W.

This new year has the potential to more than what 2016 was, and many have hopes that they can make the right adjustments to their lives to live well in 2017.

