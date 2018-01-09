Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Crystal Lynn Sanders

We love the New Year because it is a fresh start. A time to re-dedicate your life to a healthier you. Here are 18 tips to get you off on the right foot for 2018.

Cut Sugar

No soft drinks, Cookies, Cakes, & Ice Cream.

Make sure to check the grams of sugar in everything you buy. You’d be surprised how many food companies sneak sugar into their products. Sugar ages your skin, helps you gain weight.

Drink More Water

You should be getting 8-10 glasses of 8 oz. Of water a day.

Eat More Fruit & Veggies

An easy way to get more fruit is to keep frozen fruit on hand. You can make fruit smoothies for a healthy snack or pre-make them the night before to have a quick breakfast on the go.

Eat Oats for Breakfast. Speaking of breakfast I highly recommend kicking your day off with 100% Whole Wheat Oats. They are super healthy and cost friendly.

Some people think how can I eat oats without sugar? Add lots of frozen fruit, enough fruit that you will get a bite of fruit with every spoonful. Plus fruit has so many health benefits.

Cut Enriched Foods & White Breads/Crackers

Buy only pasta, bread, & crackers that are 100% Whole Wheat.

Workout at least 2-3 days a week

To maintain and stay healthy at least get 2-3 days of exercise a week. If you really want to see change workout 4-5 days a week.

Incorporate Weights into your workout

You need to at least use light weights. At least twice a week, to help prevent muscle atrophy. Muscle atrophy is the loss of muscle.

Schedule your workouts

Putting your workout days on a calendar where you can see them. It also helps you remember and follow through. Plus you can mark them off as you complete them.

Have an Accountability Partner

That’s why I love teaching group fitness classes because you have a community of people built in that love working out. That look forward to seeing the friends that they have made in their class. Also investing in a personal trainer, helps you stay on task. You never miss a workout, and it takes the guesswork, out of what you should be doing. Trainers maximize your workouts and give you specialized workouts for your specific goals.

Incorporate Healthy Fats

Unsalted Nuts, Unsweetened Nuts, & Avocados are a perfect snack option as well. Walnuts are great for your brain. These healthy fats definitely beat grabbing a bag of chips any day of the week.

Limit Red Meat

Beef, pork, and ham. Cut processed meats like hot dogs, bacon, and salami. This will help lessen your chance of heart attack and cancer. Lean more towards fish, turkey, and chicken.

Cut Fried Foods

This will also help cut your chances of heart attack. Fried foods clog your arteries.

Read Nutrition Facts

Check for artificial flavors, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, aspartame, & partially hydrogenated oils. Keep your sodium low. Keep your saturated fats low.

Get at least 8 hours of sleep.

Smile & Laugh More

Connect with those around you

Pray More

Volunteer

Crystal Lynn Sanders is a Master Trainer, Nutritionist, NPC Athlete, & Author of The Healthy Little Handbook Fitness Devotional available on Amazon. You may connect with her on Instagram @coachcrystallynn

