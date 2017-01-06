New Progressives vs. The Old Guard Could Harris County Democrats Be on the Verge of Transformation, New Leadership

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Darwin Campbell

HOUSTON– The political earthquake that changed Harris County from “Republican Red” to a “Democratic Blue” is may not be over.

Tremors and aftershock fallout appears to be evident as some Harris Democrats are clamoring for inclusion and historic changes in leadership in the party starting at the top.

Party Chair Lane Lewis has led the party to victory in November as it reached a historic milestone that resulted in the county electing a Democratic District Attorney, Sheriff and a host of African-American Democratic judges.

Now, with speculation and rumors are flying that Lewis may be leaving his post– this could leave a power vacuum in the party as Democrats work to reinvent the party on a statewide and national level after President Donald Trump’s election.

The winds of change are blowing and change is coming, according to Dr. Max Miller Jr., president of the Houston Baptist Ministers Association and vicinity.

“We are here and want to stand for what is right and it’s about the people having a voice,” Miller said. “The so-called “Powers that be” are trying to look over us and trying to direct the community their own way and I am not going to sit back and take it. I have the Word and a community that we are willing to fight for.”

The group of 200+ pastors, ministers and preachers from grassroots communities are united in supporting Chris Spellmon for Harris County Democratic Chair.

“Change was needed before the change has come and not it’s time for real change,” Dr. Miller said.

“We support him because his qualified for the position and support him because he has demonstrated that he has what it takes to transform the Democratic Party today into what it needs to be.”

The African-American News&Issues sought a response to the latest rumblings and concerns within the party, but several calls to Party Chairman Lewis and the Harris County Democratic offices were not returned.

A native Houstonian, Spellmon was raised in the Fifth Ward – a ward rich in African-American history and traditions.

“Now is the Time” and “together we are the answer to ensure our interests are appreciated,” Spellmon said on his candidacy. “My hope is to serve the needs of citizens in Harris County and I am asking for support!”

According to Spellmon, one of his main goals is to take grand measures to ensure that all citizens understand how government works and participates in the process. Also, getting like-minded citizens to vote is a priority of the Democratic Party and recruiting judicial candidates and raising money for progressive efforts is the Democratic Party Chair’s priority.

“I endeavor to unify the party, educate the voters and meaningfully engage them in all phases of political service with authority,” he said. “I will also endeavor to expand the fundraising base to accommodate the parties diverse and culturally changing needs.”

What happened in the Harris County Democratic Party According to Dr. Miller, there is a rocky transition going on in the underbelly of the party that the public is not aware of. It is the changing of the guard that is seeing the rise of the younger “Progressives” and the demise of the “Old Guard” county Democrats.

“We respect the old guard, but they don’t carry the power anymore,” Miller said. “There is a great disconnect between the groups. There is a difference between the old preachers dying off and the new preachers on the scene now and what some need to understand now is that no longer do politicians run the church.”

Miller added that the Black vote has been used and taken for granted over the years and later ignored with little to no real economic or other gains in neighborhoods or communities – a trend whose days are numbered.

“It does work anymore to just say I got this church, that church and this group (automatically) any more,” he said. “No more late phone calls. You have to come to us and talk with us. We don’t want to be in the house any longer – we want to be at the table.”

According to Miller, Spellmon is the kind of leader who understands what it takes to bring a party with archaic ideas and old philosophies into the 21st Century.

“I believe that we can do anything with the right leadership,” he said. “Chris (Spellmon) is wiling to work with the community and the spiritual leaders and when you work with community, civic clubs and churches on the ground level, then I believe we not only can turn Harris Blue, but also Houston Blue and the state of Texas Blue.”

Another problem is despite the party’s November surprise, it has apparently failed to be totally inclusive and protective of its electorate.

“What has happened is a falling off of coming to the grassroots areas to find out what is going on or what the issues are,” he said. There has also been a falloff of coming to spiritual leaders to partner and assist in these areas.

For example, many senior citizens who have voted Democrat for years were shuffled around and forced to vote at other unfamiliar polling locations that allegedly favored Republicans.

That “watering” down or dilution of voting block strength created numerous untold hardships and raised the ire of some Progressive Democrats who feel that the current leadership failed.

New Thinking and New Direction for Harris County Democrats Spellmon feels that he is the right man for the right time because of his grassroots experience in campaigns, the community and his connection to key figures and the needs of younger voters.

He said three things that he believe are important in changing the future direction of the party are his transformation-style leadership, business acumen and use of resourceful networks.

His experience includes witnessing the golden age of ascension of political leadership demonstrated by Mickey Leland and Barbara Jordan.

As a student at Kashmere High School, he became intrigued with the notion of civic engagement; and volunteered to work in the campaign of Mickey Leland and Anthony Hall for State Representatives.

He observed the impact of the “People’s Five” campaign and learned how to use “consensus building” and “diversity of thought” as meaningful tools of negotiation.

Also, under the mentorship of Rev. T.J. Compton, he said he realized the power that politics held by observing the numbers of citizens who would come to counsel with him on matters that affected the quality of everyday life.

Spellmon was a Finance major at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, and joined the Student Government Association as well as the College Democrats.

He has been an active member in the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats/ Dallas since the early 90’s and had access to several other campaigns and assisted State Representative Gerald Larry with his local and statewide races. Other key experience includes work in the Democratic Party on several key candidacies.

Spellmon also contributed time to the effort to help turn Dallas “blue” when Craig Watkins ran for District Attorney in Dallas. He also worked on campaigns for State Representative Garfield Thompson and with Wendy Davis’ campaign for State Senator.

Other key additional “tours of duty” with various campaigns include those of: Mark White in his bid for Governor of Texas; Bill Clinton in his presidential campaign; Barack Obama in his bid for President of the United States; Hillary Clinton’s campaign bid for President; Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in her bid for re-election; Mayor Sylvester Turner, in his bid for Mayor of the City of Houston; and for several Harris County Judges including Ursula Hall, Ramona Franklin and Nikita Harmon.

“Those experiences fueled my desire to learn about and do more to engage in public service through political actions,” he said.

“Unleashing the Potential within others is my passion and my greatest reward is assisting others in achieving their career goals.”

Miller said the issue is about honesty, integrity and character – that is what people deserve. “We will call any Democrats or any Republican to make sure all things are done properly and right,” Miller said. “We are here to fight to ensure the democratic process properly represented on every level…its not about position it about fighting for the people and their rights… that all we want.”

For more information about Spellmon contact 832-699-6961 or email at ccspas@msn.com.

