New Mount Calvary Baptist Church& Christopher C. Moore, Senior Pastor, presents Family and Friends Community Weekend

Come One – Come All!!!!!

Date: Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, 2016

Saturday, September 24, 2016.

EVERYONE WELCOME

Parade 9-10am, Community Festival and Carnival, 10am-4pm.

Free Food

Carnival rides and Train for children and adults

BBQ Cook Off, Family Games, Entertainment, Taste and See Baking Contest

Free flu shots

Pneumonia, shingles, and meningitis vaccines requires preregistration and insurance for these vaccinations.

Blood glucose testing and blood pressure screening.

Trainer assisted exercise, Zumba, and yoga classes

Shop in the NMCBC Clothes Closet for free new and slightly used adult and children’s clothes

On Sunday, September 25, 2016 @ 10:00AM

Come join us in praise and worship!!!

at

The New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Campus

4711 Kelley Street, Houston TX 77026

Contact information: Church Administrative Office – 713.635.1955/Website: www.nmcbc.org

About the author

aframnews