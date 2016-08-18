New Mount Calvary Baptist Church& Christopher C. Moore, Senior Pastor, presents Family and Friends Community Weekend

Finding Your Story: Family History Research Workshop
Date: Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, 2016
Saturday, September 24, 2016.
Parade 9-10am, Community Festival and Carnival, 10am-4pm.
Free Food
- Carnival rides and Train for children and adults
- BBQ Cook Off, Family Games, Entertainment, Taste and See Baking Contest
- Free flu shots
- Pneumonia, shingles, and meningitis vaccines requires preregistration and insurance for these vaccinations.
- Blood glucose testing and blood pressure screening.
- Trainer assisted exercise, Zumba, and yoga classes
- Shop in the NMCBC Clothes Closet for free new and slightly used adult and children’s clothes
On Sunday, September 25, 2016 @ 10:00AM
Come join us in praise and worship!!!
at
The New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Campus
4711 Kelley Street, Houston TX 77026
Contact information: Church Administrative Office – 713.635.1955/Website: www.nmcbc.org
