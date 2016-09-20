National and Local Election Vote Fraud Presented to the Dallas County Commissioners Ct by Richard P. Sheridan, P.E., N.Y. – 13 Year Activist

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Civil rights leader Democrat U.S. Rep. John Lewis is calling for federal protection at polling locations. He believes the election can be stolen on election day. Lewis’ fellow Democrat Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson may introduce bill intended to protect the November election. The Elections Infrastructure and Security Promotion Act of 2016 would compel the Dept. of Homeland Security to designate voting systems as critical infrastructures. The Election Integrity Act would regulate the voting machines that states can purchase. “We must work to reduce the vulnerability of crucial voting systems, protect the security and integrity of our election process, and ensure all Americans have the opportunity to vote.” U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump has stated repeatedly that he is very concerned about a possible rigged election. Maybe the following are good reasons for Trump’s concern. Tens of thousands of fake ballot slips have been found with votes for Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. These pre-marked ballots were found recently in an official Franklin County building. Ohio is a perennial swing state in presidential elections. In 2004 John Kerry “lost” to George W. Bush by electronic vote fraud. The CEO of Diebold, a major manufacturer of voting machines, was a close friend of Bush, and he made sure that the Diebold machines were rigged to give Bush Ohio, and the presidency. Hillary Clinton has spent less time and money in Ohio, and it has “appeared” that Trump will carry this crucial state. However, the fake ballots could definitely change the outcome of the Ohio election, and even give Hillary the presidency, as it did for Bush.

A group of Princeton University professors has warned, “We are in a collision course between the technology we use in elections, and the reality of politically motivated cyber-attacks.” They state that we must go back to the way elections were once done when the vote totals in each polling place are announced soon after the poll closes at the polling place, to all observers…poll workers, party challengers, any citizen that’s observing the closing of the polls.

Right after the May, 2015 city of Dallas election, a vote fraud lawsuit was filed by two candidates, Eric Williams and Subrena Brenham.

Both appeared before this court, and stated that their names were not on the ballot at more than one polling place. They stated that there should have been 5 city council candidates on the ballot; only Erik Wilson’s name was listed. Also, Mr. Williams stated that there was no Write-in candidate (Richard Sheridan) shown in the voting booth, as required in elections. The write-in candidate was not listed in the county’s list of mayoral candidates, and he was given zero votes, which was a statistical impossibility!!! Mr. Jerry Brown, a citizen of Dallas, who also appeared before you, corroborated William’s and Brenham’s claims.

Former JOP Louis Sepulveda was cheated out of being re-elected by mail-in vote fraud which was done by a very well-known Dallas family. Even after the man who cheated Sepulveda was removed from office, and sent to jail, Judge Sepulveda was not given back his JOP seat!

Question: What safeguards will Dallas County implement to stop the crime of vote fraud occurring? Will Dallas County continue with its election corruption? History shows that Dallas County has one of the most corrupt election departments in the state, if not in the nation. This coming election the eyes of state and federal agencies will be on Dallas County. You can only get away with the theft of elections for so long!!!

